Drivers who suffered damage to their cars or tires in the past week due to pavement construction on U.S. Highway 275 can get reimbursement for those possible damages if they file a form and provide proof to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

After multiple postings were placed on social media websites about possible tire damage from an unknown road work project, the Tribune contacted several governmental agencies seeking information on the alleged incidents.

On Wednesday, May 3, Nebraska Department of Transportation Project Manager Zahi Khalaf contacted the Tribune and admitted that a pavement project being done near the Morningside Road exit off U.S. Highway 275 was the likely cause of damaged tires and motor vehicles.

“We are milling 4 inches from the main lanes and taking 2 inches off the shoulders,” Khalaf said. “I believe what happened is potholes. Sometimes pieces of the asphalt get broken and it can cause damage.”

Khalaf said one large pothole has already been filled and leveled off with what is called a “hot patch,” a process in which workers fill a depression or hole with hot asphalt which then hardens. The second pothole was expected to be filled and repaired by the end of the work day on Thursday, May 4, he added.

“Those two (potholes) the workers did notice were the worst ones,” he added. “Anyone with blown up tires or damage to vehicles can contact NDOT in Lincoln and fill out a form.”

Khalaf said drivers with damage from the construction zone must get the repairs done themselves first, keep the receipts and repair work details and then submit a form to NDOT officials.

The form – available online – requires documentation of the incident, the repair details and receipts, and any other potential proof of the damage such as photographs or reports from a tow truck.

“It is a pretty easy process. It is a form and they have instructions on how to fill it out,” Khalaf said.

The pavement work will continue through Friday, May 12, Khalaf explained, and will cause intermittent ramp closures at four exit ramps in the Fremont area off of U.S. Highway 275.

The closures will occur one at a time at the interchanges of U.S. Highway 275 and and 23rd Street, Military Avenue, Morningside Road and Old Highway 8.

“Closures are necessary for resurfacing activities as the operation passes each ramp. Ramps will be closed one at a time, each closure will last approximately four hours,” Khalaf stated. “The schedule is tentative as adjustments may need to be made due to weather.”