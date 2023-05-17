Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, school officials and other law enforcement officials will get expert insight into mass shooters, how to possibly predict violent incidents and profiling of potential suspects planning attacks during a unique seminar slated for August.

On Tuesday, May 9, the Fremont City Council unanimously approved a request from the Fremont Police Department to enter into a $4,000 contract with the specialized murder, mass shooter and serial killer expert Phil Chalmers.

The police department will utilize $4,000 from a $5,000 grant from the Nebraska Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 92 Arbor Vitae in Fremont, to bring in Chalmers, who will conduct a large educational seminar on Aug. 9 at Fremont High School on identifying potential school mass shooters as well as preventing such events.

Chalmers is the author of the book, “Inside the Mind of a Teen Killer,” and a nationally known law enforcement and school educational speaker focused on serial killers and mass shootings. During the past 25 years, he has traveled the nation and conducted training for hundreds of departments, districts and communities — including in Nebraska.

In a January interview, Fremont Police Sgt. John Gieselman, a 26-year veteran of the department and who leads the K-9 office of the department, said it is critical for local and regional law enforcement to work together with schools and other educational institutions to keep an eye on warning signs for possible mass shooting clues and signs suspects could exhibit.

“Chalmers owns his own business. He is a criminal profiler by trade and is noted for conducting interviews with hardcore criminals like murderers,” Gieselman said in January. “Since the 1990s, he has been focusing on school shooters and specifically how to pre-identify potential school shooters. He provides information on how to identify potential school shooters before things actually happen.”

Gieselman said the majority of people polled about mass shootings do not think such an event will happen in their community.

“As we’re seeing nationally, it can happen anywhere. A lot of school shooters — after the event has happened — police and investigators find a pattern of behavior that preceded the event,” he added.

Chalmers will provide training that is aimed at helping police, sheriff’s officials from Fremont and Dodge County, as well as from surrounding communities, better understand what to look for in regard to behaviors that could indicate a person is possibly considering, theorizing or planning a school or mass shooting.

Those indicators can come in a range of areas, Gieselman noted, including from diaries, social interactions with others, postings on social media websites or things like a student having bad grades in school, engaging in confrontations or fights with others and morbid or deathly hobbies and interests.

Mass shootings have continued to plague the United States, with several high-profile incidents in 2023 raising alarms for law enforcement and legislators. A “mass shooting” is defined by some law enforcement and organizations as when at least four people are shot in one incident. Other definitions include incidents in which four people die from the result of gun shots.

On March 27, a suspect was killed by police in Tennessee after shooting and killing six people — three students and three teachers or administrators — in The Covenant School in Nashville. Responding police killed the suspect inside the school.

On May 6, nine people were killed — including the suspect — and 10 were wounded after a gunman opened fire in an outdoor outlet mall in Allen, Texas. The suspect was shot dead by an off-duty law enforcement officer.

According to the activist group Gun Violence Archives, which classifies “mass shootings” as four or more people shot, there were more than 600 reported mass shootings in each year for 2020, 2021 and 2022. As of May 16, there have been 225 reported mass shootings across the nation.