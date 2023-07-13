Officials with the City of Fremont issued a press release warning on their social media sites on Wednesday, advising travelers coming to town for the 35th annual John C. Fremont Days festival to avoid the Military Avenue exit on U.S. Highway 275 and use a detour.

In a statement posted to the city’s Facebook page, officials advised drivers use either Broad Street to access festival sites, or Morningside Road and then Luther Road to get into the city center.

“For John C. Fremont Days traffic headed from the southeast to Fremont on U.S. Highway 275 or from the east on State Highway 36, please avoid the Military Avenue Exit as there may be delays due to bridge construction,” officials stated in the release. “Please also note that the Bell Street viaduct is closed so access into the city from Old 275/Bell Street is not available. Please take the new South Fremont Beltway — U.S. Highway 77 — to Broad Street or the Morningside Road exit off of U.S. Highway 275, turn north on Luther Road and then west on Military Avenue to downtown.”

Access into the city center is limited due to the ongoing construction work and closure of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge, which has been the traditional main entry point into the downtown for travelers coming from the south.

At the Military Avenue exit off of U.S. Highway 275, there is an overpass construction project being done by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, and temporary red-light signals have been installed to control traffic on the exist. The light change timing can lead to long delays sitting at the exit for drivers attempting to turn west onto Military Avenue.