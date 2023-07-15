- Editor’s Note: This is the first installment of a series of articles exploring the health education and sex education curriculum used at Fremont Public Schools.
As the debate over what sexual education and LGBTQ-themed books and materials are available in the city-owned Keene Memorial Library has evolved since December, the question of whether or not similar alleged inappropriate content is being used in the Fremont Public Schools (FPS) has become a topic of discussion for many parents and residents.
The issue is not new to Nebraskans or students and parents across the nation.
In 2021, former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts explained his belief that, “Sex education and other controversial topics should be addressed at home. This responsibility should not be shouldered by teachers in schools.”
People are also reading…
That year, Ricketts toured the state on a campaign to express his views on sex education as officials with the Nebraska Department of Education proposed revised health education, also considered sex education, standards.
After several local residents and parents contacted the Fremont Tribune with allegations that what they view as not-age appropriate sexual education and LGBTQ+ topics were supposedly being taught in Fremont Public Schools classes, the Tribune began to research the claims for a “fact check” analysis.
FPS outsources what district officials call “health education,” but is considered sexual education in most other districts to the Three Rivers Public Health District (3RPHD). Included in the 3RPHD classes are health and hygiene instruction, the basics of sex education, puberty and other topics.
A 3RPHD instructor, Anne Garinger, visits district campuses to provide education on puberty, human reproduction, proper hygiene, sexual anatomy and development as well as safe relationship and dating lessons.
FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard explained the district’s stance on the curriculum.
“Fremont Public Schools does not teach ‘sexual education.’ We have a health curriculum that includes personal hygiene and the science of human reproduction,” Shepard said in an email to the Tribune. “As previously shared, we provide parents with an opportunity to review the materials being presented and to ‘opt out’ their student should they choose to do so.”
The Tribune first attempted to acquire documents and emails related to the sexual education and health and hygiene instruction from 3RPHD.
A public records request submitted to 3RPHD by the Tribune was responded to with a request by 3RPHD’s attorney for $10,000 to fulfill the request. The 3RPHD legal counsel also said some of the documents requested did not exist.
The Tribune then requested from the FPS the same instructional materials and documents that 3RPHD uses at the district, as well as the emails from 3RPHD officials to FPS officials. FPS officials provided all the materials sought by the Tribune at no cost and within several weeks of the request.
After reviewing more than 100 pages of emails and materials, the Tribune found that the sexual education, health and hygiene and puberty instruction offered to students by FPS through 3RPHD was very basic, routine and did not contain any graphic or inappropriate imagery as claimed by residents and parents.
Depictions of male and female genitals used in the instruction are routine medical images, mainly drawings, and did not show aroused male genitals as some residents claimed.
Additionally, the Tribune analysis discovered that the FPS instruction centers on abstinence, the basics of puberty development, proper hygiene — including dental care — and stresses safe relationships and ways to identify, prevent and report possible coercion or dating violence or harassment.
There are no lessons on LGBTQ+ issues or any reference to gender identity or transgender transitioning as claimed by local residents and parents. The district does have dozens of books available in assorted libraries at elementary schools, Johnson Crossing Academic Center, the middle school and high school that are LGBTQ-related and about LGBTQ+ and transgender, gender identity issues.
Materials given to students very basic, common
The district’s agreement with the 3RPHD allows for all instructional materials that are used and distributed to FPS students to be reviewed first by district staff, and then as classes occur, by parents or guardians of students.
Shepard stressed that all curriculum and materials are shared with parents or guardians of students before classes are held, and parents are offered a form which can be filled out that allows for a student to be pulled from the health education, also considered sexual education, classes.
The “health education” classes begin in the fourth and fifth grades, and use very limited, basic materials that focus on puberty.
In the fourth grade, students get a “HG&D outline” for Boys and Girls, a program developed by pharmaceutical company Proctor & Gamble.
The course covers basics of male and female anatomy; changes that occur during puberty; acne and body odor; menstruation and specifics about periods; a video about menstruation; and basic instruction on feminine hygiene products including tampons and pads and to use them.
In the fifth grade, students view a “Puberty Talk” PowerPoint presentation; receive a booklet titled, “About Personal Hygiene”; and take a class session called, “Puberty Talk.” The curriculum, documents state, is based on the F.L.A.S.H. puberty curriculum and derived from information from a group called, Advocates for Youth Making Sense of Puberty.
Among the topics in fifth grade are more discussion of anatomical and body changes and growth; discussion of erections and all aspects of that bodily function with male students; instructions and information for female students on their anatomy and assorted issues that arise as puberty continues, with a focus on menstruation; and discussion of physical, social and emotional changes students may experience as they grow older and progress through puberty.
Fremont Middle School students receive the pamphlet “Relationships,” which Shepard stated is, “part of state statute dating violence education.” The middle school students also get a document called, “Human Growth & Development.”
The “Relationships” pamphlet is officially titled, “Healthy Relationships & Communications,” and focuses on what relationships at their core are, as well as describing health, unhealthy and abusive relationships. Each type of relationship is then expanded upon with assorted bullet points about the traits of each.
The pamphlet also contains sections of warning signs of abuse as well as a list of “myths” in regard to relationships. On the topic of communication, the pamphlet offers descriptions of communication styles and also instructs students on “three-part” messaging and “how to be more assertive.”
At Fremont High School, students are first given a form to get parental permission to watch the videos, “Introducing Baby” and “Life’s Greatest Miracle,” both of which are candid, scientific documentary films about child birth. Because the films show actual child birth, with imagery of a woman giving birth, district officials require students have parental OK to view it.
Other pamphlets and materials used in the high school health education include:
- Child Development STDs and STIs: two-page document about assorted sexually transmitted diseases and infections. The class involves discussion STIs and STDs, however students are given links to websites they can visit outside of school to see visual imagery of conditions.
- Pregnancy and Labor and Delivery and Child Development Reproduction and Fertilization tests: two different tests for students to assess their knowledge of how babies are created and child development.
- Human Reproduction: A pamphlet on human reproduction and sexual intercourse.
- Male and Female Reproductive System: an eight-page pamphlet with full medical sketches of male and female external and internal genitalia and reproductive systems and organs.
- A Month at a Time: A timeline of having a child, from conception to birth.
- Child Development: a state-developed look at the ins and outs of child development after a baby is born.
Parents with comments or concerns about the sexual education curriculum at FPS are encouraged to contact Tribune reporter Jeff Forward at 402-941-1427 or via email at jforward@fremonttribune.com.