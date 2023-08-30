Opening your season with a new coach, only a handful of seniors and taking on the defending state runner-up maybe isn’t the way you’d pick to start your football season. But that’s where Tekamah-Herman found itself last Friday.

Hartington Cedar Catholic brought its number-10 ranking in the preseason polls to Tiger Stadium and went home with a dominating 55-0 win.

The Trojans converted to first quarter turnovers into touchdowns while racing to a 13-0 lead. An interception on the Tigers’ second play from scrimmage gave Cedar the ball at the T-H 41. The Tiger defense forced an eight-yard loss on Cedar’s first play, but the Trojans righted themselves, scoring six plays later. Ty Thoene did the honors from 10 yards out. All told, the Trojans would rush for 285 yards and seven touchdowns on 33 carries.

Following an exchange of punts, a Tiger fumble at their own 30 gave the Trojans a short field. Brady Hochstein’s one-yard dive three plays later helped put the Trojans up 13-0.

That was all the offense they’d need as the Tigers struggled to string together plays. Only three T-H possessions lasted longer than three plays as the team managed only 17 yards of total offense and never advanced farther than the Cedar 45.

First year head coach Brandon Jansen was looking to focus on alignments and assignments coming out of the team’s public scrimmage on Aug. 17. Those plans were short-circuited somewhat by the tropical weather the week before the first game that kept teams across the state off the field prior to Friday night.

“We can’t use that as an excuse,” Jansen said, “but it definitely slowed down our progression with the new playbook in all three phases of the game.

“We will need to tighten all our fundamentals for each play. We need to get all 11 correctly executing the plays.”

The Tiger defense stopped another Trojan drive early in the second period. After marching from their own 23 to the Tiger 20 in just five plays, a pitch play went awry and senior defensive back Reece Williams hopped on the loose ball at the Tiger 19.

The turnover sparked the Tigers’ longest possession of the night. They pushed the ball out to the Trojan 32 in five plays before a pair of incomplete passes, fostered by a strong Trojan pass rush, forced a Tiger punt.

The visitors doubled their lead by scoring twice in the last 3:20 of the second period. The second score was set up by Thoene’s 37-yard punt return that had his team in business at the Tiger 30.

The kicking game paid off for the Trojans again at the start of the second half as Breiton Whitmire picked up the kickoff at his own 21 and sailed up the north sideline to the end zone.

Jansen said stringing together plays early in the contest could have changed the tenor of the game and will help his team be more competitive moving forward.

“In tough games our goal is to stay tight into the fourth quarter and battle,” he said. “We saw bright spots and we pointed those out to our guys. They know they can be a tough team too, but they need to play together and execute on each play.”

The Tigers take their game on the road Friday, traveling to Utica Centennial for a 7 p.m. contest. The Broncos also are off to a difficult start. They dropped their opener last Friday at North Bend Central by a 54-0 count. Centennial High School is five miles north of the Utica exit on Interstate 80. The field is on the north side of the school.

The Scoreboard

Hartington Cedar Cath. 13 13 21 8—43

Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 0— 0

First Quarter

HCC—Thoene, 10-yard run (kick failed) 7:20

HCC—B. Hochstein, 1-yard run (Rutar kick) 3:11

Second Quarter

HCC—Reifenrath, 1-yard run (Rutar kick) 3:20

HCC—Whitmire, 3-yard run (kick blocked) 1:37

Third Quarter

HCC—Whitmire, 79-yard kickoff return (Rutar kick) 11:41

HCC—Albers, 11-yard run (kick failed) 7:37

HCC—Bensen, 25-yard run (B. Hochstein run) 1:00

Fourth Quarter

HCC—E. Hochstein, 8-yard run (E. Hochstein run) 2:12