On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, I did something new. I went to an inspection of a building for bats.

Travis Caldwell out of Council Bluffs, Iowa, intently inspected the floor of the Craig Community Center gym, looking for bat guano. Caldwell said, “If one steps on bat guano, it will turn into crumbs because it is made of insect shells.”

He stepped on a small black deposit, and it indeed turned into crumbs under his rotating shoe.

After an inspection of the interior, Caldwell went outside. The south side of the building was found to be inhabited by multiple bats, which were seen moving behind the rain gutters with the aid of his flashlight. A portion of the south side of the building is covered by steel siding where the now-demolished Craig school used to connect. Caldwell suggested putting one’s ear next to this steel siding; then he gently tapped I could easily hear the scraping sound from bats appendages even as a 71-year-old, hearing impaired woman.

He explained that these bats don’t migrate, rather hibernate. Caldwell encouraged prompt action before the weather turned colder and the bats’ movements slowed.

The method of remediation used by Heartland Humane Bat Removal is to install one-way vents so bats can get out but can’t return. After a two-week period of time, the vents are removed and the spaces where the bats formerly hung out would be filled with sealant.

Bats don’t need a very big space to gain access to the interior of a building. Only a 3-millimeter round hole (or 3/8’s of an inch) is needed for their limber bodies to wiggle their way through small openings.

Caldwell explained that work is only needed on the exterior of the building. Now, it’s up the Craig Village Board if they want to pay for this service. They could decide at their Sept. 17 meeting.