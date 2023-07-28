Local animal rights activist Rachael “Rae” R. Tuff, 40, of Fremont issued a statement to the Tribune on Thursday denying the allegations made against her and her mother by the Fremont Police Department.

Tuff and her mother, Theresa A. Macrander, 65, turned themselves in and were arrested this week. Tuff was arrested on Tuesday, July 25, and Macrander on Wednesday, July 26. Both bonded out of custody immediately.

Tuff has been charged with two alleged crimes in Dodge County Court: suspicion of theft of services, zero to $500, a Class II misdemeanor; and suspicion of violation of the Commercial Dog and Cat Operator Inspection Act, a Class I misdemeanor.

Dodge County Court Judge Thomas Klein approved and issued an arrest warrant for Tuff on July 24 and an arrest warrant for Macrander on July 25 following a three-month investigation by Fremont Police.

Tuff also revealed in her email that her mother, Theresa, was also arrested and has been charged suspicion of violation of the Commercial Dog and Cat Operator Inspection Act, a Class I misdemeanor.

When the Tribune inquired about the incident with the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, officials from each agency did not reveal that Macrander had been arrested.

Both Tuff and Macrander own and operate Fremont Pets Alive as well as a sibling business, Grant’s Wishes Rescue. The duo has been involved via public comments in the debate over the recent changes to Fremont’s city dangerous animal control ordinance.

In her email to the Tribune on Thursday, Tuff said she is not guilty of the alleged crimes, that she had acquired a defense attorney and intends to fully defend herself against the allegations.

Tuff also claimed that the lead officer on the investigation, former FPD Community Services Officer Kelli Brown, was allegedly biased against her, which prompted the investigation.

“(Kelli Brown) made false allegations on an arrest warrant for me. I have her recorded to prove it. While Fremont is spending thousands of dollars on animal control, we have a long way to go to make sure animals are treated fairly and humane in our community,” Tuff wrote in her email. “I did not go to California to pick up the dog ‘Booney.’ (Giselle’s Legacy) had him and two other dogs transported here. The director was very well aware of the fact that I surrendered my rescue license.”

The Tribune was able to contact Brown via a fellow law enforcement colleague, who relayed to the Tribune that Brown had no comment in regard to Tuff’s allegations against her investigative findings.

Tuff admitted she did not relinquish the dog named “Booney” to police as alleged in the criminal complaint, but explained that she feared the dog may have been euthanized if taken to FurEver Home, Inc.

“I did get upset during that conversation because Kelli (Brown) of all people knows that you don’t take a dog from a home to a shelter if the dog is being properly cared for. When Kelli stated she was going to take Booney, I told her to go get a warrant,” Tuff added in her email. “I was not allowing her to take a dog that has is clearly doing fine where he is, just to put him on a death sentence.”

Tuff also claimed that her rescue license was not revoked by the state Department of Agriculture, stating that she herself surrendered the license, “because my place in animal welfare is not running a rescue.”

In her email, Tuff also said that her actions in relation to the dogs in question did not amount to the legal definition of “rescue” operation for which a license is required. She also said she still had the dog “Booney” in her possession, as she claims to be its owner.

Judge Klein had originally ordered that Tuff and Macrander not have any dogs, cats or other animals in their possession. However, on July 26, Klein approved a motion from the attorney representing the pair which allows them to keep their current pets in their possession, but not acquire more animal companions.

“The finally section on (the arrest) warrant states I entered someone’s yard and demanded them to give me their dog is absolutely false. Nothing of the sort has happened,” Tuff said.

Tuff said she and her mother will fight the charges filed against them, and noted that they have, “nothing to hide.”

Both Tuff and Macrander are scheduled to be arraigned in Dodge County Court at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1.