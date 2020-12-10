Two FHS students named to Nebraska All-State Orchestra

Two Fremont High School students have been selected to participate in the 2020 Nebraska All-State Band, Chorus, Jazz Band and Orchestra.

Yukina Higashi, a clarinet player at FHS, and Katelyn Johnson, who plays the viola, were among the 105 students selected to be part of the 2020 All-State Orchestra.

Troy Peters, the music director for Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, will be the guest conductor for the virtual performance in early 2021.

Higashi and Johnson are just two of the approximately 3,000 high school musicians in the state who have applied for a seat on the state's all-state band.

Higashi was previously selected to the All-National Honor Concert Band earlier this year.

“The main reason I joined band was because I really liked middle school jazz band and I just really wanted to be part of it,” she told the Tribune in July. “To play saxophone at the school, you have to start with clarinet, and that’s why I chose it.”

