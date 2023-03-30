The Fremont Fire Department is back to being fully staffed after the Fremont City Council approved hiring two new firefighters at the Tuesday, March 28, city council.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved hiring Quinlan Ramsey of Elkhorn and Austin Raue of Fremont as full-time firefighters/EMTs.

“I’m very excited to present them tonight and ask for the council’s approval,” said Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said the hiring of Ramsey and Raue would bring the fire department up to its full-staffing levels of 28 total personnel at the department.

Plans to hire six new firefighters are ongoing, Bernt told the council, and the hiring of the two on Tuesday was not a part of that staff expansion.

After their hiring was approved, Spellerberg asked Ramsey and Raue to come to the front of the room to be recognized. The two newest additions to the department got a rousing round of applause and posed for celebratory photographs.

New fire truck

still being repairedBernt said in an interview Tuesday night with the Tribune that the city’s newest fire truck is still being worked on and assessed for repairs in Wyoming, Minnesota.

A February accident involving a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy losing control of his patrol vehicle and hitting the fire truck left the city fire department’s newest and most advanced fire truck with significant damages. The accident knocked it out of use for an unknown period of time.

No firefighters or paramedics were injured in the accident. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

“We were already on a personal injury (accident) call and the deputy was responding to that,” Bernt said in a February interview. “(The deputy) rear-ended Fire Engine 132, which has all of our extrication equipment on it. It is our newest fire engine. We got it just last year.”

The fire engine was bought with funds from the city’s capital improvement plan, which budgeted $571,000 for the vehicle. The engine was constructed by the Rosenbauer Group, a fire-service vehicle manufacturer, and Heiman Fire, its dealer.

According to a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office press release, the incident happened at about 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, as icy conditions began to worsen across the region as Winter Storm Olive blasted the Midwest.

There was already a multi-agency response to a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury at the intersection of U.S. Highway 275 and Business U.S. Highway 30, near the Menards hardware store, officials reported.