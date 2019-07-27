The Fremont Area United Way’s executive search committee has selected the local organization’s newest executive director.
After an announcement last week that the organization’s current Executive Director Shawn Shanahan will be leaving the Fremont Area United Way to begin a new position at the Methodist Fremont Health Foundation, the search committee has named Christy Fiala as her replacement.
“We are pleased to announce this appointment,” Nick Vrba, Chairman of the FAUW Board, said. “Christy brings enthusiasm, energy and passion to our mission, along with a deep sense of commitment to our community.”
Fiala has extensive experience working with the United Way through their partner organizations.
In her current role as clinic manager for Good Neighbor Fremont, Fiala has increased access to services and served more patients month-over-month.
Good Neighbor Fremont provides physical, mental and dental care to Fremont and the surrounding communities, working on a sliding scale to make sure low-income residents have access to the care they deserve.
Prior to her time at Good Neighbor, Fiala also served as the regional director for Lutheran Family Services in Fremont. She worked with the Fremont Family Coalition to enable both organizations to better serve the families in their programs, and lead the charge to increase funding for the Rupert Dunklau Center for Healthy Families.
“I am honored and excited,” Fiala said. “I am certain that with the brilliant staff, terrific board, impactful partner agencies and the strong community support that the Fremont Area United Way has now, we will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.”
The Fremont United Way works to advance the common good throughout the Fremont area by focusing on education, income and health.
The organization’s goal is to create long-lasting changes that prevent problems from happening in the first place, with a vision for the Fremont area to create solutions to community issues where it can make a difference.