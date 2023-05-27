Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Much of Fremont’s history and heritage is tied to the Union Pacific railroad and the incredible national achievement of the Transcontinental Railroad — completed in the immediate years after the Civil War.

From the early days of Thomas C. Durant heading up the railroad construction to today’s busy rail traffic through the region, Nebraska’s history is closely aligned with that of the railroad industry in America.

One element of that deep, rich railroading heritage is the long list of assorted trains that traversed the region throughout the decades. One of those — the 1940s-era steam locomotive “Big Boy NO. 4014” — is going to be in Fremont on Sunday, June 11, as part of a special tour.

According to a press release from Union Pacific officials, the iconic steam engine will hit Fremont as part of a 12-leg tour called the “Home Run Express,” which is in honor of the College World Series that is played in Omaha each June.

“The Big Boy will travel through Albin and LaGrange, Wyoming, on June 7 before heading to Nebraska. Upon its return to Wyoming on July 3, it will make a whistle-stop in Pine Bluffs before continuing home to Cheyenne,” officials stated in the press release.

A description of the iconic and historic train engine on the Union Pacific website details the deep, rich and colorful history of the powerful locomotive.

“Twenty-five Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific Railroad, the first of which was delivered in 1941. The locomotives were 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds. Because of their great length, the frames of the Big Boys were ‘hinged,’ or articulated, to allow them to negotiate curves,” the website states. “The massive engines normally operated between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.”

The stops on the tour and public displays include the following dates and locations:

June 7 – Albin and LaGrange, Wyoming, overnight in Gering, Neb.

June 8 – Broadwater and Lemoyne, Neb., overnight in North Platte

June 9 – North Platte layover

June 10 – Cozad, Kearney and Grand Island

June 11 – Columbus and Fremont

June 15-21 – Omaha, public display

June 24-25 – Omaha, public display

June 29 – Fremont, Columbus and Grand Island

June 30 – Overton and Gothenburg, overnight in North Platte

July 1 – North Platte layover

July 2 – Ogallala and Chappell, overnight in Sidney

July 3 – Kimball, Nebraska and Pine Bluffs, Wyoming

“Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to hear, smell and see the train when it passes through their town. Depending on the schedule, Big Boy will be in town for about 45 minutes for each whistle-stop,” officials stated in the press release. “This will give participants plenty of time to see or talk to the steam team, as well as take a “selfie” with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today.”

The locomotive will be on display at Home Plate adjacent to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from June 15-25. A total of 25 Big Boy locomotives were constructed for Union Pacific, designed to, “haul freight over the steep grade of the Wasatch Mountain Range in Utah during World War II.

“The Big Boy is a special piece of Union Pacific’s history that played a vital role in helping carry the nation through World War II, and reminds us of rail’s continued role in the U.S. economy,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president-corporate relations and chief administrative officer. “We are delighted to provide rail enthusiasts and baseball fans alike the opportunity to bask in the glory of two distinctly American passions, experiencing the rich history of rail and the thrill of a baseball game.”

A map showing the train’s location and route will be available online at upsteam.com.