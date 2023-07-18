Thousands of children, teens and adults descended on Fremont for three days of exhibits, food, hot rod cars, music, barbecue and good times during the July 14-16 weekend, as sunny, cool weather made for a pleasant three days at the John C. Fremont Days.
Despite a persistent smoky haze in the air on Saturday from the hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada, festival-goers had fun at historical exhibits, the Kennedy's Cruisers Main Street Car, Truck and Bike Show, assorted kids play features while also hitting vendor sales booths, the Backyard BBQ Contest and gobbling treats from dozens of food trucks and vendors.