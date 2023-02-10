Vendors based in John C. Fremont Park at the annual summer staple John C. Fremont Days will now be allowed to sleep in their tents and booths after the Fremont City Council unanimously approved a request from the festival’s organizing committee.

Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders told the council that vendors asked for the ability to sleep overnight for safety and security.

“(Vendors) don’t feel comfortable leaving their tents overnight,” Sanders said, noting that there is no way to lock or secure a tent and protect the valuable equipment inside it.

Normally, use of the park is prohibited due to a city ordinance that bans people from being in the park from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to a staff report on the issue, “Barry Reker, John C. Fremont Days Board President, is requesting the use of John C. Fremont City Park for vendors to reside overnight in vendors encampments, for events on July 14-16 for the annual John C. Fremont Days festival.”

“(The) JCF committee and vendors believe this will provide extra security for the vendors and their possessions. The vendors will not have open fires, disturb, or alter the ground that is allocated to them,” stated Nick Hansen, the city’s parks and recreation director in the report. “JCF Days had 76 vendors in 2022 and their goal is 125 for 2023. They estimate about 25% of the vendors would like to stay overnight in their space.”

Appointment section of agenda criticizedDuring the Jan. 31 meeting of the Fremont City Council, the issue of what is a proper agenda for meetings arose once again during the appointment of a new city council member and several other positions.

On the agenda for the Jan. 31 meeting was a section titled, “Appointments,” with six items listed including the appointment of Tad Dinkins to replace former Ward 1 Council Member Vern Gibson.

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis questioned the new section titled, “Appointments,” stating that in past, such items were placed on the “New Business” section of the agenda, a placement that allows the public to comment on the appointment.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg responded to Ellis, explaining that because the city council frequently makes appointments, a special section on the agenda for it would be warranted.

“We did want to make an appointments section,” Spellerberg added.

The issue of agendas and how they are produced, worded and detailed has been the focus complaints from several members of the public in recent months, including former Ward 4 Council Member Brad Yerger.

Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren then said he believed that a new council member should not be able to participate in council meetings and voting immediately after them joining the council. He said that requiring the appointees to wait a month before participating as a voting member may be a good idea.

“I question seating a council member and then expecting them to vote immediately,” Von Behren noted.

Dinkins was approved in a unanimous 7-0 vote to join the council. During the meeting, the council also approved the appointments of Scott Brown to the Building Code Advisory and Appeals Board; Chuck Johannsen and Michelle Wiese to the Citizens Advisory Review Committee of the City; Lori Lathrop to the Local Option Review Team; and Stan Darling to the Planning Commission.

Darling was tabbed to replace Lathrop in the Planning Commission following her election to the city council in November, 2022. He will serve on the commission through 2025.