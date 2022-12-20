Veterans, others endure cold for wreath ceremony

An estimated 50 members of the public and military veterans were on hand at Fremont’s Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, to honor veterans buried at the city’s largest cemetery.

The event was the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony, hosted in about 3,400 cities at the same time — irrespective of time zone — across the United States. An estimated 1,700 wreaths were placed on the graves of the 2,200 veterans buried at the cemetery.

Col. Steve Kuddes, the project officer for the Fremont Cadet Civil Air Patrol Squadron and supervising project manager for the Fremont Wreaths Across America, said he was pleased with the turnout on Saturday despite the chilly weather.

“I was absolutely amazed,” Kuddes said of the more than four dozen attendees. “I got over to the ceremony about 20 minutes (before it started), and all the wreaths were already laid out. RTG Medical had 37 volunteers there to help, it was amazing. I wish it would’ve been 40 degrees, though, not 27.”

Among those on hand for the event were speakers Steve Kuddes, and also his brother Lt. Col. Jim Kuddes, also of the Civil Air Patrol, and the singer of the Star Spangled Banner, U.S. Air Force veteran Samantha Renner.

The annual event is the culmination of a yearlong donation campaign in which donors commit $15 for each wreath that is placed. The ceremonies take place in an estimated 3,400 cities – all beginning in conjunction with the noon Eastern Standard Time event at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.