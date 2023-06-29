The Big Boy No. 4014 began its journey to Omaha on June 7, embarking on what the company calls the, “Home Run Express Tour.” During the roundtrip, the historic train stops in a total of 19 cities in Nebraska and Wyoming, with 11 days in Omaha for the display the college baseball national championship tournament.

According to a press release from Union Pacific, the train weighs in at 1.1 million pounds and was, “built to haul heavy freight during World War II.” Fans who missed the train on the journey were able to view the behemoth at Home Plate next to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from June 15-25.