Hundreds of onlookers and train fans gathered on Thursday, June 29, in downtown Fremont to catch the Union Pacific 'Big Boy' 4014 steam engine cruise through town on its way home to Wyoming.
The iconic train - the world's largest steam engine locomotive - had been parked at the NCAA College World Series for the past two weeks, where it was on display for fans and attendees of the championship tournament.
On Thursday, the "Big Boy" was slated to arrive at about 10:45 a.m., however its arrival was delayed by at least 90 minutes because of stopped trains to the east near Blair, Union Pacific officials reported.
After about 45 minutes stopped in Fremont, the train's engineer - Ed Dickens, Jr. - tooted the signature whistle and started the locomotive on its way home.
The Big Boy No. 4014 began its journey to Omaha on June 7, embarking on what the company calls the, “Home Run Express Tour.” During the roundtrip, the historic train stops in a total of 19 cities in Nebraska and Wyoming, with 11 days in Omaha for the display the college baseball national championship tournament.
According to a press release from Union Pacific, the train weighs in at 1.1 million pounds and was, “built to haul heavy freight during World War II.” Fans who missed the train on the journey were able to view the behemoth at Home Plate next to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from June 15-25.