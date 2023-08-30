Were you born in 1958 or 1959? Are you receiving lots of mail about Medicare insurance? Are you worried about not getting things done right and ending up with a lifetime penalty? Or are you helping a parent or friend muddle through this paper blizzard? If so, help is available. Mary Loftis, Nebraska State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor, will hold a free informational presentation on pre-Medicare topics.

The program is Thursday, September 14 at the Washington County Extension Office in Blair at 597 Grant Street beginning at 7 p.m. Anyone from any county is welcome to attend.

Topics to be discussed include:

• How and when to apply for Medicare.

• Can you continue work insurance and delay Medicare?

• What is meant by Part A, Part B, and Part D?

• Medicare Advantage plans – how do they work?

• Do you need Medigap or supplemental insurance?

• What to consider when choosing a plan?

• Scam and fraud avoidance tips.

This is a free information only program and absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold, and questions are always welcome.

Everyone is welcome to attend, but space is limited. For adequate handouts to be prepared, please RSVP by noon Thursday, September 14 to the UNL Extension Office in Washington County at 402-426-9455 or to 402-380-9554.