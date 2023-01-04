Winter storm blankets Fremont in snow

When a big winter storm flows through Eastern Nebraska and Fremont, city streets superintendent Cari Hoffart says her goal is to, “get the sloppy stuff off the roads,” and keep drivers safe.

That task was being done by dozens of city staffers on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the southern elements of a big winter storm brushed the city and Dodge County, leaving a slick, wet mix of near ice and snow on local roads.

“Things are going very well,” Hoffart said late Tuesday afternoon. “We have crews out, we’re focused on keeping (roads) scraped. Fremont got very lucky in regard to ice, sleet, hail and snow being mostly north of us.”

Hoffart said there were five road graders patrolling city streets as the snow began early Tuesday morning, along with eight plow trucks that distributed a salt and sand mix as well as liquid calcium to keep ice from forming on Fremont Streets. There was also a city pickup truck equipped with a plow for harder to navigate smaller thoroughfares, she noted.

“(Our goal) is mainly getting the sloppy stuff off the roads,” she added. “We’re looking at a drop in temperatures (Tuesday night), but then good weather this week.”

Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said the Fremont area was “lucky” and was not subjected to the worst of the icy conditions that hit communities to the north in northeastern Nebraska, southern South Dakota and western Iowa.

“We’ll see a tapering off of this system (Tuesday night),” she noted. “It looks like Fremont should be done with precipitation this week. We should be fine with weather the rest of this week.”

Gross said Wednesday’s predicted high temperature was predicted to be 29 degrees Fahrenheit while the low on Jan. 4 was expected by forecasters to be 21 degrees Fahrenheit.

Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers in a social media post about the bad conditions, notably north of Fremont, and urged caution in driving on slick roads.