There are no elections in 2023, allowing Dodge County officials a relief from extra duties associated with planning, coordinating and administering elections in May and November.

Dodge County Clerk Micki Gilfry, who also acts as the county elections commissioner, said when there is no election in a calendar year, she and the staff get a small break from the heightened workload that is a result of having both a primary and general election in one calendar year.

“This is an offelection year. There are things to do … there are voter registrations from new people moving in (to the county),” Gilfry said. “You are always keeping records up to date. There is constantly stuff being done.”

Gilfry, who was elected in November 2022 to replace 48-year clerk Fred Mytty, comes into the job in a year with no elections. The next election, she noted, will be the primary election in May 2024.

By then, the new state voter identification law should be finalized. Approved by Nebraska voters in November 2022, the new requirement to have a valid photographic identification in order to vote has yet to be implemented while state lawmakers hash out the details of the proposed legislation.

Known as LB535, the initiative moved on Feb. 1 to the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. Sponsored by state Sen. Julie Slama, according a to a state legislature description, the bill, “lays out the requirements for a valid form of photographic identification.”

A current iteration of the bill states the identification should be:

Issued by the U.S. government, the State of Nebraska or a Native American tribe or band recognized by the U.S. government;

Show the individual’s name, which must conform to the name on the individual’s voter registration record;

Show a photograph or digital image of the individual to whom the document was issued;

The ID must not be expired, if an expiration date is included.

Gilfry said she has been keeping an eye on the legislation as it moves through Nebraska’s Unicameral Legislature, but said it is too early to make any comment on it.

“We don’t know anything on it yet,” Gilfry said of the proposals. “They don’t have any law written … everything is still being worked on by the Legislature. Until we know what is in the bill, I cannot really make any comment on it.”