Woman killed in Jan. 25 crash identified

The woman who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and her husband, who was seriously injured, were both identified by law enforcement officials on Friday, Jan. 27.

According to a press release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Nebraska Highway 79 just south of Saunders County Road W. One person was killed and four others suffered injuries on Wednesday night, Jan. 25, after a two-vehicle accident north of Prague.

In a press release Friday, Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg said a Buick Regal driven by 26-year-old Rory H. Buckendahl, of Prague, in which 24-year-old Jackilyn Potter-Buckendahl, also of Prague, and two unidentified minors, ages 3 and 6 years old, were passengers of, was hit by another vehicle.

Potter-Buckendahl was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha where she died. Rory Buckendahl and the 6-year-old child were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, while the 3-year-old child was admitted with life-threatening injuries.