The countdown is on.

Just a few more days and the cry of the auctioneers will be heard at the southwest corner of Craig. It will be a relief when it’s over. I have to admit that when I first saw the sale bill, it felt like I had received a gut punch. The wording on the sale bill of “Estate Auction” brought tears to my eyes at first reading and again as I write this. The equipment Jim collected will go elsewhere, getting the 3.25 acres with the shop ready for its new owner this winter.

Jim loved his life. He thoroughly enjoyed working on and running equipment. Jim also loved grilling over a wood fire, making bread and fixing breakfast. Making people laugh was a challenge he relished. I had a great married life with him. It sure is lonely for me now.

As I try to envision a new normal for me, I reflect on my mom. She became a widow at 51 in 1965. I was just in the eighth grade.

They owned Seward Dry Goods Company as a married couple. How did she do it? How did she maintain a home, keep a business operating and raise a teenager? She lived 20 years as a widow. She dated a few times but explained to me that she thought so much of Harold, my dad, that no one else compared.

As I work on downsizing, I am trying to envision my life from here on out. Paired with loneliness, I think the next hardest part is letting go of our shared dreams. One of Jim’s next projects was to build a pontoon boat that was going to be launched on one or more of the lakes damming the waters of the Missouri River. I could picture our time there. We talked about a winter driving trip to New Orleans and points east.

Then there was an antique lamp post he envisioned installing on the patio. That lamppost is in the auction listing and is now staged in the equipment lineup.

As I let go of that lamppost and other dreams we generated, what dreams will I create?

Love livin’ in Craig.