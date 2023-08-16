1 Year Ago (2022)

An analysis of the City of Tekamah’s debt service funds, the money it uses to pay off bonded debt, shows it will be short $173,388.38 when the next bond payments are due in December. For the 2021-22 budget, $437,603.61 is needed to make the required payments. The budget passed a year ago called for $197,167.36 to be collected in property tax to pay the debt. The tax rate sought was 21.8995 cents. Figures show another 32.6 cents was needed on the tax rate to have enough money to make the bond payments.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Decatur Museum will host a program at the village’s Main Street Trolley Aug. 19, featuring Humanities Nebraska presenter Paul Siebert. The program is a musical living history of a family’s journey from Russia to Nebraska in the 1870s.

10 Years Ago (2013)

The Burt County Broncos 4-H club rounded up most of the honors at last week’s Burt County Fair horse show. The event was held Friday at the horse arena on the county fairgrounds after rain on Monday washed out the program. Decatur 4-H’er Taylor Sparks led the Bronco stampede, taking the senior high point title.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Housing authorities in three Burt County communities will receive nearly $80,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Capital Fund Program for modernization and management improvements. Oakland Housing Authority will receive $28,233; Tekamah Housing Authority, $28,006; Lyons Housing Authority, $20,249.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Although the City of Tekamah’s overall budget is expected to increase by $300,000 to $1.4 million, total property taxes needed to fund the budget are expected to be $3,700 under last year. The decrease is attributed to a reduction in the debt service fund.

40 Years Ago (1983)

After weeks of sharing their worship services with the Presbyterian Church, members of Tekamah’s United Methodist Church will return to their own sanctuary this Sunday, Rev. Marion Knoell said. Parishioners have been unable to use the building since construction on the Highway 32 bridge started in June.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Construction of a major highway improvement project in downtown Tekamah is scheduled for completion sometime this month, if the weather continues to cooperate. Pouring of concrete approaches and one five-foot pedestrian walkway remain before workmen begin dismantling scaffolding around the Highway 32 bridge at the intersection of Highway 75.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Officers of the Burt County Old Settlers Reunion Association met in the city auditorium here last Friday night to make arrangements for this year’s program which will be held in Tekamah’s Folsom Park on Aug. 30. The group named Harold Johnson of Craig as chairman for the program and each town in the county is expected to contribute a member or two for the program.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Four registrants were inducted into the service on Aug. 10 to fill Burt County’s quota for August. They were Richard. B. Larson, Decatur; Francis A. Morrow, Tekamah; Donald L. Persson, Oakland; and Kenneth V. Shodeen, Lyons. The boys were sworn in at Fort Omaha before being shipped to the reception center at Fort Riley, Kansas.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Plastic or glass “coins” valued in ration points rather than cents will be put into circulation about Jan. 1 as a supplement to the stamp system, according to rationing executives. The tokens, red and blue, will be manufactured in one- and five-point units. The tokens will be given to dealers to make change for stamps.

90 Years Ago (1933)

The Tomlinson and Wassum Gravel Company has speeded up the loading of gravel trucks by building a loading chute under which trucks can pass and be reloaded in about a minute. The chute carries 16,000 pounds of gravel, enough for two trucks. It was built by Sylvester Lawson and C.S. Eckley and is built on wheels so it can be moved from car to car as the gravel is unloaded by hand from the railroad tracks.

100 Years Ago (1923)

A half-ton of hay was taken from the tower on the Presbyterian Church Monday by Dan Fisher who is engaged in repainting and repairing the building. It appears that birds had been accumulating the hay since the church was built 33 years ago. Only three small holes were found in the tower and it was through these that the birds had carried this great pile, straw by straw. A portion of one side of the tower was removed in order that the hay might all be cleared out before the tower was reshingled.