1 Year Ago (2022)

Humanities Nebraska speaker Charlotte Endorf will present a program “Excess Baggage: Riding the Orphan Train” on August 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Lied Tekamah Public Library. Endorf traveled more than 15,000 miles, seeking the last surviving riders and descendants to document the real-life stories of the children who rode the Orphan Trains between the years 1854 and 1929. Over roughly 75 years, approximately 250,000 children were relocated from crowded Eastern cities of the United States to foster homes located largely in rural areas of the Midwest.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Following a brief and sometimes contentious discussion with Highway Superintendent Cecil Brummond, Burt County Board of Supervisors took no action on Brummond’s request to waive the formal bidding process to replace a bridge near county roads U and 15. The bridge near Lyons has been deemed facture critical by state inspectors. As such, the state has embargoed the bridge, making it subject to weight restrictions that are too restrictive for most modern truck traffic

10 Years Ago (2013)

Hoot Gibson Memorial Arena will host a truck and tractor pull on Sept. 14. A similar event last year saw over 200 hooks-ups to the pulling sled and organizers expect at least as many this year. Spectators will see everything from typical farm trucks and tractors to the massive-sized competitive pulling vehicles.

20 Years Ago (2003)

A workshop on pediatric trauma will be held Aug. 27 at Craig Fire Hall. The three-hour workshop is designed to provide continuing education hours for emergency medical technicians and first responders.

30 Years Ago (1993)

The cost of keeping murder suspect Greg Webb in jail is a major factor in the budget increase for 1993-94 approved by Burt County Board of Supervisors last week. Webb has been held in Sarpy County Jail since February awaiting trial on a first degree murder charge in connection with the 1986 death of Lyons woman Anna Anton. The jail budget is projected to increase from $87,000 last year to $114,000 this year, due in large part to the $63 per day it costs to house Webb. Also reflected in the new budget is a $50,000 hike in the miscellaneous general fund to help pay the fee of Webb’s court-appointed attorney.

40 Years Ago (1983)

With the exception of an eight-year stint as a grocery clerk at Friis Mercantile in Craig, Adelaide Bovee has been at one job all her life. After 41 years at Burt County State Bank, where she is assistant cashier, Bovee will retire next week. Bank president Charlie Backer said next Wednesday will be “Adelaide’s Day,” and area residents are invited to stop by the bank for refreshments and wish her well in her retirement.

50 Years Ago (1973)

A fleet of 10 radio-equipped buses will travel the rural roads of Burt and Washington counties when school begins Monday morning at education centers in Tekamah and Herman. Superintendent Mel Doeschot said the newly-installed two-way radios are expected to become a big plus factor, both from a safety standpoint and for improving bus service for students.

60 Years Ago (1963)

When Tekamah American Legion LaFrenz Post color guard members Elmer Georgeson, Carl Carlson, Fred Garner and John Herman gathered for the funeral of a veteran last week, it was a reminder that they had been getting together for many patriotic occasions for more than 40 years. All four are World War I veterans and are faithful members of the local post who are never too busy to assist with patriotic affairs.

70 Years Ago (1953)

All Nebraska driver’s licenses expire Sept. 1, County Treasurer C.E. Mock announced this week. Licenses must be renewed within 60 days after that. The treasurer’s office will begin issuing new licenses on Sept. 1. They will be good for two years. The $2 fee remains the same.

80 Years Ago (1943)

The Game, Forestation and Parks Commission at its meeting of Aug. 5 gave the sportsmen of Nebraska the longest open season on pheasants that Nebraska has seen in some time. The action is in accordance with the national effort to produce as much food as possible during the present emergency. The pheasant season will run concurrently with the 1943 duck season as set by the federal government, Oct. 15 through Dec. 22.

90 Years Ago (1933)

The new sales pavilion on the old race track grounds in the southeast part of the city is nearing completion. It will make a commodious place in which to hold all types of stock sales and fills a long needed place in the business life of the city and the surrounding area. The sales pavilion will be managed by J.M. Nott and William Hinkle who come to Tekamah from Scottsbluff where they were engaged in similar business for several years.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Tourist Park in Tekamah has received liberal praise from the many travelers who have spent the night there on their journeys across the country. The universal remark of all is to the effect that it is one of the best and cleanest tourist parks they have visited on any trip. Special attention is called to the clean and neat appearance and its quiet and dry location, free from the annoyances at most parks. Cars from Connecticut to Oregon have been stopping in Tekamah’s park, 20 were there one night last week.