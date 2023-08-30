1 Year Ago (2022)

Tekamah Lions Club member Karen Jackson was presented a Melvin Jones Fellowship by Past District Governor Phil Beyer, of Genoa, during the District 38-O summer cabinet meeting held Aug. 20 in Laurel. A Melvin Jones Fellowship is the highest honor a local member can receive. They are named after Melvin Jones, the Chicago insurance man who founded the International Association of Lions Clubs. She becomes the 20th Melvin Jones Fellow in the Tekamah Lions Club.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Scores of people descended on Burt County Courthouse Friday afternoon for a retirement party in honor of Pete Ueding. The Tekamah man has been the building’s custodian for 32 years, taking over the job from his father. Ueding was presented with a plaque commemorating the occasion and his service.

10 Years Ago (2013)

By a 235-60 vote, residents of Lyons approved a proposal allowing keno to be played in the city. Lyons is the first community in Burt County to pursue keno as a way to increase city revenue without increasing taxes. The election also was the first in the county to be completed by mail.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Area men Ed Sears of Decatur and Dick Goll and Jack Bryant of Tekamah are expected to be among 700 University of Nebraska football lettermen being honored during a special ceremony at halftime of Saturday’s season-opening game against Oklahoma State. A two-way end on the 1934 Husker squad, which featured sophomore fullback Sam Francis and all-American running back Lloyd Cardwell, the 91-year-old Sears is believed to be the football team’s oldest living letterman.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Craig’s rescue squad received a 100 percent rating during a state inspection in late July. The lengthy inspection included records, the squad unit, equipment and supplies. The 100 percent rating was just the second one to be earned in Nebraska as of Aug. 3. Craig Rescue Squad has 14 active members.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Tekamah is among 217 Nebraska communities receiving a share of $3.9 million distributed as a result of agreements leasing municipal electrical distribution systems to Nebraska Public Power District. Tekamah’s check for $44,477, half of the annual payment made by NPPD under the terms of the lease, represents 10 percent of NPPD’s adjusted gross revenue realized within the city’s corporate limits.

50 Years Ago (1973)

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday night will open the new bridge that spans Tekamah Creek at the intersection of Highway 32 with U.S. 73. The new structure officially opens to traffic Friday morning. Mayor Joe Bliss will preside at the 8 p.m. ceremony Thursday night. The celebration ends a 4.5-month construction project during which traffic was detoured two blocks to connect with Highway 73. The new span is almost twice as wide as the World War I-era bridge it replaced.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Nearly $30,000 worth of choice beef was sold at the 4-H market calf sale at the close of the Burt County Fair. The 124 head of steers and heifers weighed out at an average of 923 pounds per head. The average price paid for the calves through the auction was $26.02 per hundredweight. The top price paid was $30.50 bid by Oakland Veterinary Service for Linda Magnusson’s reserve grand champion heifer.

70 Years Ago (1953)

The Tekamah Ground Observer Corps will conduct a training exercise Sunday between 12 noon and 4 p.m.. Local headquarters are on top of the courthouse. Military bomber and fighter planes will perform flyovers at this post to make the exercise more realistic. All planes sighted will be reported to the Omaha Filter Center.

80 Years Ago (1943)

I.L. “Ike” Wood, Tekamah’s only surviving Civil War veteran, will observe his 95th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 29. A dinner for relatives is being planned for 1 p.m. An open house will be held at the residence Sunday afternoon and evening. Mr. Wood will be mighty happy to meet his friends who may wish to stop in for a visit during Sunday’s open house.

90 Years Ago (1933)

More than $12 million will be spent on work to improve Missouri River navigation between St. Joseph, Mo., and Sioux City during the next two years. Since only five percent of the channel work has been attempted north of St. Joseph, engineers predict that thousands of men all along the river up to Sioux City will be given work.

100 Years Ago (1923)

A copper still was found in the ruins of the M&O railway station which burned last Thursday afternoon. The still had been in a box in the freight room, awaiting delivery to a certain party in the Tekamah vicinity. Whether the still was to have been used in the making of hootch or merely to assist in the canning of fruit is a supposition, but those who know the workings of such outfits have their own opinions as to what use the 20-gallon copper still was intended. The owner has not yet appeared to claim his outfit.