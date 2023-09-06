1 Year Ago (2022)

A photo exhibit of tractors, the iconic symbol of agriculture, is on display at The Sears Center in Decatur. The exhibit includes photos of tractors belonging to Decatur area farmers as far back as 1930. The exhibit, which will be up through September, also includes a display of toy tractors.

5 Years Ago (2018)

After nearly three years of planning and preparation, Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems officials on Thursday held a formal groundbreaking for its new clinic in Tekamah. Construction on the 6,000-square-foot facility, located along Highway 32 on the west edge of Tekamah, is expected to take nine months.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Homecoming royalty candidates at Tekamah-Herman were named during a morning pep rally at the school last Friday. King candidates include A.J. Leonard, Tyson Horn, Dustin Schmidt, Chris Burley, Derek Method and Dylan Lee. Queen candidates include Erin Gross, Codi Lund, Maddy Skinner, Greer Potadle, Justine Hansen and Jade Braniff. Coronation will be held prior to Friday’s football game against Homer.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Under the guidance of coach Audra Kobs, Tekamah-Herman is expected to put its first high school softball team on the field Aug. 28 at West Point Central Catholic. Junior Jesa Miller was slated to take the ball for the inaugural game against the loaded Bluejays. Seniors Katie Sluyter, Emily Johnson, Sara Braniff and Audrey Beaver are providing leadership for the 13-player squad.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Linda Peterson welcomed Tekamah-Herman’s first group of preschool students to class Monday. Twenty-two youngsters are enrolled in the program which is geared to students meeting Chapter One and special education guidelines. The idea behind the program is to ensure that all youngsters in the district are ready to learn when they get to kindergarten. The local program is just the fourth of its kind in the state.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Burt County is expected to receive only 1,777 sets of new license plates in December. They will range from A-1 to B-778 and will be distributing them in order to residents registering vehicles in January and February. County plates currently run as high as K-621. County Treasurer Bud Mock said efforts will be made to match current license plate numbers, but he also expects some people might be disappointed.

50 Years Ago (1973)

A 1973 Tekamah-Herman grad now attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has become a member of the Cornhusker marching band. Susan Coleman, daughter of Mrs. Bertha Coleman, was selected following auditions for prospective new members. President of her high school band and the recipient of the John Philip Sousa Award, she is attending UNL on a Regents Scholarship and was a National Merit Award finalist.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Senior Barbara Major, junior Susan Ahrens, sophomore Stan LeMaster and freshman Terry Bundy were elected president of their respective classes following the opening of the 1963-64 school year at Tekamah High. There are 219 pupils in the high school, the total count of the system is 633. Ahrens leads the largest class in the school, there are 64 high school juniors.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Tekamah sports fans will be treated to two good games at Athletic Park under the new lights. Lefty Conklin will be on the mound when Herman meets Fremont tonight. Conklin, who has won 20 of his last 21 games pitched, helped make Tekamah teams famous during the Pioneer Night League days. On Tuesday, Herman will play the Jacksonville Eagles, a speedy barnstorming team. Adult tickets are 75 cents, including federal tax.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Township leaders for the big War Bond drive, which aims to raise $15 billion nationwide, will meet in Oakland Sept. 3 to perfect plans and be all set for the opening of the drive Sept. 9. County chairman Oliver Olinger said plans for choosing solicitors and conducting the canvas will be explained and supplies will be distributed at the meeting. Nebraska’s goal is $103 million. Burt County’s share of that is $1,217,000 which is 3.25 times the April drive quota.

90 Years Ago (1933)

George Johnson, a Civil War veteran who turned 90 years old last week, was the recipient of a birthday cake from the Women’s Relief Corps. It is the custom of this auxiliary society of the veterans to present each soldier with a cake on his birthday.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Tekamah’s free Chautauqua closed Thursday evening and was a decided success. The program was given by the Sorority Singers and Josephus Daniels, Secretary of the Navy during the Woodrow Wilson administration. A dinner was held for Daniels later in the evening in the Hotel Sterling, hosted by the Community Club. State Sen. E.C. Houston, president of the club, acted as toastmaster.