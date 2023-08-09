1 Year Ago (2022)

The first day of the new school year is getting closer and closer. You can tell by the growing amount of activity on the school calendar. An orientation for incoming seventh graders is set for Monday night, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. The computer roll out for grades 9-12 will be Tuesday, Aug. 16. Freshmen will get their computers at 6 p.m. Grades 10-12 will follow at 7 p.m. The place of pickup as well as forms will be announced soon. First day of school is Aug. 18. Classes will dismiss at noon that day.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Recent Tekamah-Herman grads Katie Tobin, Alyssa Bromm and Ashley Bohannon played for the East squad in the fifth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star softball game held July 28 at Timmerman Park in West Point. Bohannon was named her team’s offensive MVP after clubbing home runs on consecutive at-bats in the second game of the doubleheader. The game saw 28 players from 18 area schools taking part.

10 Years Ago (2013)

William Weiland of Decatur and Tekamah’s Hailey Mayo were crowned the 64th King and Queen of Burt during Friday’s grandstand program, the opening event of the 101st Burt County Fair.

20 Years Ago (2003)

A 6:30 p.m. performance by The Avi8tors Ensemble, a re-creation of a World War II-era USO show, is the key piece to Tekamah Appreciation Day, set for Thursday, Aug. 7. Sponsored by Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, the daylong event also features downtown sidewalk sales and an evening meal.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Burt County is among the Nebraska counties most recently declared eligible for federal disaster assistance programs. Resident who suffered losses from storms and flooding between June 23 and Aug. 5 may be eligible for both individual and public assistance.

40 Years Ago (1983)

A wide variety of activities, from softball and horseshoes to a performance by the Strategic Air Command band from Offutt Air Force Base, are planned for this Saturday’s 55th annual Craig Picnic. Craig park will be the site of the day-long celebration, kicked off by a t-ball game at 9 a.m. A 9 p.m. dance at the new tennis court, with music from the Country Playboys, concludes the day.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Boy Scouts from Troop 142 of Herman earned their citizenship merit badges the hard way, cleaning out a block and a half of the Tekamah Creek bottom near downtown. Mark Storz, Dave Frye, John Hancock, Bob Boroff and Jeff Hancock started their campaign a half-block west of 11th Street and worked back to the new bridge construction site at 13th and L. Included in the more spectacular items were a nearly new bicycle still in operating condition, a completely deteriorated kitchen table and chairs, and a 20-foot long 2x4 which apparently floated away from its position of responsibility at the construction site. Also found were a baseball glove, an old quilt, electric motors, car parts, rubber tires, and the usual garbage of bottles and cans.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Tekamah’s Little League All-Stars won the area tournament Aug. 7 with a 15-3 win over Uehling. Team members include: Terry McCartney, Cem Mock, Jim Goll, Gary Rosacker, Randy Wildman, Mike Brodersen, Dennis Connealy, Terry Carlson, Wayne Vejraska, Randy Barger, Dick Sheets, David Dye, Doug Ray, John Kjeldgaard and Alan Snow. Coaches were Kenneth Method assisted by Don Walla, Max Mossman, Bill Hull and Dean Hampton.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Clark Morrow pitched Tekamah’s American Legion Juniors to a 4-3 win over Valley Tuesday at Herman to win the Class B Area A tournament title. The win qualified coach Earl Graff’s Juniors for the Class B state tournament at Wymore where they will play the Area D winner at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Matt Pond, county chairman of War Bond sales; C.H. Walton of Lyons, publicity chairman; Oliver Olinger, agricultural War Bond chairman; H.J. Wragge, Tekamah chairman; and Chase Neumann, Oakland chairman; were in Fremont Monday night to attend a meeting of committees from Douglas, Burt, Washington and Dodge counties. The purpose of the meeting was to perfect an organization for War Bond Drive No. 3 which will start Sept. 9.

90 Years Ago (1933)

The Riverside and Silver Creek Baptist churches are sponsoring a series of camp meetings which will start Sunday, Aug. 20. The meetings will be held in a tent on the grounds of the Evergreen school. Dr. H.M. Warrick, pastor of Calvary Baptist in Omaha, will be the speaker each evening and an effort is being made to get the well-known singer Rev. J.Q. Brown, to lead in the singing.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Memorial services in honor of our late beloved President, Warren G. Harding, will be held at Folsom Park tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 o’clock. Our various military, civic, fraternal and other bodies will take part. The mayor’s proclamation requests that all business houses shall remain closed and that work shall cease for a period from 1:00 until 4:30 and that all persons shall attend the memorial program in the park.