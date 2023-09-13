1 Year Ago (2022)

There is no shortage of school pride this week at Tekamah-Herman. In advance of Friday’s homecoming football game against Malcolm, the school has been awash in Spirit Week activities. Royalty candidates were announced Monday. This year’s theme is, “We Got the Beat,” and each day’s attire carries a particular theme.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Two Burt County residents are among those named to the latest class of a state leadership program. Jennifer Penny of Decatur and Jordan Rasmussen of Lyons are among the participants in Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 38. The participants were announced recently by the program’s director, Terry Hejny.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Tekamah-Herman Computer Club reached a milestone through its scholarship program that began in 2003. To date, they have given $7,500 to local youth pursuing an education and career in the technology field. The scholarship is unique in that it is money raised by students for students. Scholarship amounts are based on how much money was raised that year. Applicants must have been club members.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Tekamah florist Linda Stork is scheduled to be inducted into the Nebraska Academy of Floral Designers at a ceremony next month in Kearney. She will become the 43rd member of the academy, one of the highest honors in floral design. Of them, only six are from small towns.

30 Years Ago (1993)

It was Laurie Harmon, 19, who stood in the limelight Monday as exhibitor of the grand champion at the Nebraska State Fair Beef Show, but it could just as easily have been younger sister Kristie in the winner’s circle. The young women, daughters of Larry and Martha Harmon, trade off showing their joint livestock projects. In fact, Kristie showed the same animal, a Chianina-Angus-Maine-Anjou crossbred steer, to the grand championship at the Burt County Fair last month while Laurie showed the grand champion breeding heifer.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Men’s and women’s waterfighting teams from Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department displayed more than a dozen trophies won at contests over the summer in Tekamah, Beemer, Decatur, Blair, Arlington, Lyons, Irvington, Fort Calhoun and sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

50 Years Ago (1973)

City officials announced this week that Sunday would be the last day of the season at Tekamah’s new municipal pool. This year’s season was extended by two weeks due to high summer temperatures and high attendance, but a decreased interest in swimming has been shown with the cooler weather after Labor Day.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Work has started on Tekamah’s proposed sewage disposal and lagoon-type waste stabilization pond. Some of the heavy earth moving equipment has arrived at the lagoon site southeast of the city. The $77,850 project includes a factory-built underground pumping station, force main and appurtenances, lift station connection and bypass piping and an access road for the waste stabilization pond.

70 Years Ago (1953)

H.R. Ellenberger, a member of Tekamah Chamber of Commerce’s road committee, was notified by State Engineer L.N. Ress that the section of Highway 73-N between Craig and Oakland is included for improvement in the two-year program submitted to the 1953 Legislature. The state roads department’s plan is to advertise bids for concrete paving early next year which should allow for completion during the 1954 construction season.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Monday, Sept. 15, was set by the Selective Service as the deadline for fathers in non-deferrable jobs to signify intentions to transfer to other work if they want a cushion against induction ahead of other fathers. Unless they have actually obtained jobs off the non-deferrable list or registered with the U.S. employment service for such jobs and given proof to their draft boards by Sept. 15, they will be the first fathers to be drafted and can be taken before Oct. 1.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Billy Hopley and Jack Weber motored to Lincoln Tuesday where they attended a reunion and banquet for veterans of the famous Rainbow Division of the U.S. Army. The division gained worldwide fame for its bravery in action during the World War. The division gained its name by being made up of picked troops from all parts of the country. The banquet was held on the anniversary of the battle of St. Mihiel, one of the decisive engagements of the war, fought Sept. 12, 1918.

100 Years Ago (1923)

The partial eclipse of the sun Monday attracted the attention of the public who with smoked bits of glass watched the moon cover the sun to an extent of about 55 percent. A noticeable change in light together with a cool breeze accompanied the eclipse.