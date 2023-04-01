Spring is in the air, and that means more and more people are getting their homes ready to sell. To sell your house quickly, with less hassle, and for the most money, here are some simple tips to help with the process.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make as a seller is limiting the days and times when buyers have access to view your home. In any market, if you want to maximize the sale of your house, you can’t limit potential buyers’ access to view it. If it’s not accessible, it could cost you by sitting on the market longer and ultimately selling for a lower price.

For anything to sell, especially your home, it must look inviting. Your real estate expert can give you advice on ideal staging. Even updating a room with fresh paint, steam cleaning carpets, or removing clutter from the garage can make a big difference.

The old saying “you never get a second chance to make a first impression” when selling your house is true. Often, the first impression a buyer gets is what they see as they walk up to the front door. Putting the work in on the exterior of your home is just as important as what you stage inside. Freshen up your landscaping to improve your home’s curb appeal so you can make an impact with potential buyers.

This is probably the most important aspect of selling your home in today’s market. If a house is priced competitively, it’s going to sell. However, to do this effectively, you need to know what’s happening with home prices in your area and understand the factors that are affecting the market right now. That’s why it’s best to work with a trusted real estate professional who can ensure you list your house at the right price.

We would love to help you accomplish these goals this spring so let’s connect soon so we can work together to sell your home.