The process of buying a home can feel a bit intimidating, even under normal circumstances. But today’s market is still anything but normal. There continues to be a very limited number of homes for sale and navigating all of this can be daunting if you’re trying to do it alone. That’s why having a skilled expert to guide you through the homebuying process is essential, especially today. Here are just a few of the ways a DPA real estate expert makes a big difference:

Experience – Real estate professionals know the ins and outs of what’s happening today, how it impacts buyers, and how to navigate any hurdles that may pop up.

Education – Knowledge is power when it comes to buying a home. Your realtor will simply and effectively explain market conditions and translate what they mean for you so you can feel confident in your decision.

Negotiations – Your realtor advocates for your best interests. Having an expert on your side helps with the purchase agreement. A realtor can also help you negotiate potential seller concessions if the inspection reveals issues with the home.

Contracts – A realtor guides you through the disclosures and contracts necessary in today’s heavily regulated environment.

Pricing – Making an offer and negotiating with a seller can be one of the most difficult and stressful parts of the homebuying process. A skilled agent will help you understand what similar homes are selling for so you have the full picture of what you may want to offer.

What’s the key to choosing the right expert?

It starts with trust. You’ll want to know you can trust the advice they’re giving you, so you need to make sure you’re connected. They’ll help advocate for you throughout the process and coach you on the essential knowledge you need to make confident decisions. It’s critical to have an expert on your side who is skilled in navigating today’s housing market. If you’re planning to buy a home this year, let’s connect so you have a realtor on your side to give you the best advice and guide you along the way.

