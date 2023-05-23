The long-anticipated closure date of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge has officially been determined, with the key overpass set to close on Tuesday, May 30, to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Large, flashing electronic sign boards were placed at the viaduct’s north and south entry points early in the morning of Tuesday, May 23, with a warning to drivers that the overpass would close for construction on May 30.

Justin Zetterman, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said the closure is expected to happen sometime on Tuesday, May 30, but he was not sure if workers from contractor M.E. Collins would shut down the bridge in the morning or afternoon.

“I would advise those with a morning commute that use Bell Street to seek an alternate route. They’ll be working at the north end of the viaduct initially. There will be barricades,” Zetterman said. “Work will continue through November is what we expect.”

Zetterman said the city has designated a preferred detour around the bridge.

That route — for drivers traveling north over the viaduct — is to turn east onto Morningside Road, follow it to Luther Road, and turn northward past the electrical generation plant and crossing the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Then, drivers are asked to turn west onto First Street and continue to Bell Street.

That detour goes through a quiet residential street which is home to scores of families, many with small children. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour on First Street between Luther Road and Bell Street, and Zetterman said drivers using the detour are asked to be respectful and drive slowly and cautiously if traversing that route.

“We would ask drivers to please understand and respect that you are on a residential street,” he explained of the First Street detour. “We know it is not the best choice of a street for a detour, but with the Military Avenue closure, we don’t have a good east and west route.”

The Military Avenue street closure at Lincoln Avenue has complicated the detour for the Bell Street viaduct, Zetterman admitted, but he said that work should be completed within three to four weeks at which time Military Avenue will reopen to traffic.

For drivers needing to go south on Bell Street over the viaduct, Zetterman said they can use the First Street route east to Luther Road, then south to Morningside. Or, he noted, a possibly more efficient route would be to take 23rd Street or Military Avenue eastward to U.S. Highway 275 and then progress southward as needed.

“The new Southeast Beltway should be open in a few weeks, too, which will be another route drivers can use,” Zetterman added. “That can take drivers to the Broad Street viaduct, which they can go over north into the city.”

Viaduct repairs much needed

In prior interviews about the closure, Zetterman said that when the bridge is closed, it will be immediately before the viaduct on both and north and south ends of the bridge.

“On the north end, the bridge will be closed at the south side of Cuming Street,” he said in an April interview. “On the south side, the bridge will be closed at the start of the viaduct after Morningside Road.”

The bridge repairs have been a focus of city staff since late January after the Fremont City Council approved a $2.778 million contract with M.E. Collins Contracting Co., LLC to repair the deteriorating abutment structure under the viaduct.

The viaduct, which acts as a bridge over Union Pacific railroad tracks north of Morningside Road and South of First Street, is shifting on its abutments and must be fixed before it becomes more problematic and possibly dangerous.

The planned repairs to the structure were originally budgeted for only $1.5 million, but the cost increased by more than $1.2 million due to inflation effects on the price of materials, especially concrete.

“The cost of construction has gone up quite a bit,” Zetterman said in late January.

The project will include the reconstruction of the south bridge abutment, paving rehabilitation, storm sewer improvements and guardrail replacement along with other work, officials detailed in numerous reports to city leaders.

During the work, the bridge will be closed to all pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic for an expected seven months. The bridge is a main transportation corridor for a wide range of traffic, from emergency first responders such as police and fire department vehicles, to agriculture product semi-trucks headed to local grain elevators. The bridge is also crossed by thousands of passenger cars each day.

After the bridge contract was approved by the Fremont City Council, officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont Police Department and the Fremont Fire Department were tasked with creating alternate routes around the closed bridge to get to incidents south of the bridge in a timely manner.

Making that task more difficult is the reality of stopped trains on the Union Pacific railroad tracks which can block both the South Johnson Road and Luther Road.

On Saturday, May 20, a Union Pacific train stopped and blocked the Luther Road crossing for at least two hours. On Sunday, May 21, another Union Pacific train stopped on the tracks blocking the South Johnson Road crossing for at least 90 minutes.

Zetterman said efforts to seek guarantees or concessions in regard to the stopped trains blocking both road crossings have not been successful.

“We’ve not had a great deal of success with those discussions,” Zetterman said.

To help first responders know when the two road crossings are blocked, the city council agreed in late March to enter into another agreement with Texas A&M University to help install and teach how to operate two new railroad camera monitoring systems along Union Pacific railroad crossings at Luther and South Johnson roads.

The cameras were considered a high priority because of the impending seven-month closure of the Bell Street viaduct-bridge. They are identical to ones already in use on the northwest side of the city.

Zetterman said the cameras and associated equipment already have been ordered, and he hopes they will be installed and operational in the next few months.