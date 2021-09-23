No. 1 Midland loses second straight

Midland University dropped their second five-set match in as many outings since ascending to the No. 1 ranking on Wednesday as they fell to No. 17 College of Saint Mary (25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 20-25, 15-9).

“There is no reason to panic,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “We’ve dropped two five-gamers, both on the road, both against good teams. Tonight against a great team. This is going to help us going forward if we are able to look in the mirror, clean up just a few things. We’ve got to get back to being low error. That’s the most important thing.”

Midland’s record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) falls to 4-2 and moves to 15-2 overall. CSM improves to 15-2 and 5-1 in conference play.

Playing in front of a near-capacity crowd inside the Lied Activity Center, the Warriors and Flames played a closely contested opening set. After being tied 9-9, CSM took over the lead at 18-15. Midland had a handful of miscues and miscommunication down the stretch, including an uncovered overpass that landed for set-point for the Flames, 25-17.

The Flames continued to roar in the second. They jumped out to a 7-1 lead and retained the advantage throughout.

Midland couldn’t stem the tide as the home team went up two sets with a 25-14 win.