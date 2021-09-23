No. 1 Midland loses second straight

Midland University dropped their second five-set match in as many outings since ascending to the No. 1 ranking on Wednesday as they fell to No. 17 College of Saint Mary (25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 20-25, 15-9).
“There is no reason to panic,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “We’ve dropped two five-gamers, both on the road, both against good teams. Tonight against a great team. This is going to help us going forward if we are able to look in the mirror, clean up just a few things. We’ve got to get back to being low error. That’s the most important thing.”
Midland’s record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) falls to 4-2 and moves to 15-2 overall. CSM improves to 15-2 and 5-1 in conference play.
Playing in front of a near-capacity crowd inside the Lied Activity Center, the Warriors and Flames played a closely contested opening set. After being tied 9-9, CSM took over the lead at 18-15. Midland had a handful of miscues and miscommunication down the stretch, including an uncovered overpass that landed for set-point for the Flames, 25-17.
The Flames continued to roar in the second. They jumped out to a 7-1 lead and retained the advantage throughout.
Midland couldn’t stem the tide as the home team went up two sets with a 25-14 win.
“I was very disappointed with how we came out in the first two games,” Giesselmann said. “We knew CSM was going to play well. They always do on their homecourt.”
In the third, the closeness remained up to a 13-13 tie. That’s when the Warriors netted back-to-back points to take the lead 15-13. CSM wasn’t going away though as they pulled back within a point at 18-17 and then 19-18. Midland closed out the set to stay alive, winning 25-21.
To begin the fourth, CSM took an 8-4 advantage in the start but Midland worked their way back to a 10-10 tie and then moved their way in front 12-10.
A fifth set would be necessary as Midland won 25-20 in the fourth.
In the decisive set, the teams traded two-point runs to begin. Midland lead 2-0, then it was tied. Midland led 4-2, and then it was tied. After the second tie, the Flames kept going with their run.
CSM took the lead and never relinquished it moving forward. The Warriors tried to get back in front but errors on their side of the net prevented the comeback. They committed six errors in the set, falling 15-9.
Offensively, the Warriors hit just .185 on the attack with 57 kills and 27 errors on 162 attempts.
Abbey Ringler and Cortlyn Schaefer led the way with 16 and 15 kills respectively. Taliyah Flores added 11 kills.
Hope Leimbach had a match-high 53 set assists and added a kill, a block assist, and nine digs to her stat line.
Leading the way at the net defensively was Ringler with five total blocks. As a team Midland had seven stops via the block, equally the Flames’ output.
In the back row, Flores paced the team with 15 digs. She was joined in double-figures by Brooke Fredrickson (13) and Delanie Vallinch (11).
Midland (15-2, 4-2 GPAC) will look to rebound from their back-to-back road losses this weekend when they return home for an afternoon match with Mount Marty (6-10, 0-6 GPAC). First serve on Saturday, Sept. 25 is set for 3 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center.