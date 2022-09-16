No. 2 Bergan aces test against No. 7 DC West

Bergan coach Sue Wewel wanted a test for her Class C-2 No. 2 Knights squad.

Through 14 games, Bergan had dropped just two sets, both in a loss to C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central. The Knights went mostly unchallenged in their 13 wins

Enter C-1 No. 7 Douglas County West, sporting an 11-1 record and a Division I prospect on its front line.

“I was so excited to play these guys tonight, so I could finally get a vision of what I know we can do,” Wewel said.

The Knights aced, quite literally, the test, sweeping the Falcons 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-19) on the back of a dozen aces and strong performance at the service line.

“We looked at this as a way to gauge where we are right now and how to progress for the future,” said Bergan senior setter Rebecca Baker.

Carlee Hapke set the tone early at the service line, guiding Bergan to 5-0 lead in the opening set with her serve.

The senior led Bergan with five aces.

“Everyone says it comes down to serve and serve receive and that’s exactly what happened,” Wewel said. “We served an amazing game and received fairly well.”

Addie Gilfry had a pair of aces, including one to seal the set two win, along with two from Kaitlyn Mlnarik, and one each from Summer Bojanksi, Paige Frickenstein and Rebecca Baker.

Tucked late in the second set was a monumental achievement for Bergan’s setter Baker as she reached 2,000 career assists with a set to Paige Frickenstein, who hammered it down for a 24-12 Knight lead.

“I didn’t know that I was close and I was shocked when it happened,” Baker said. “I couldn’t do it without my hitters, I appreciate all of them.”

Baker started her Bergan career as the libero, netting just nine assists. That number grew by 800 the following year as she stepped into the full time setter role.

“Becca just fit right into the mold,” Wewel said. “She sees the court and the other thing she does is she gives us that stability. You never know what she’s thinking, then she goes and does it.”

Last fall, Baker increased her output again, setting her career mark at 914. Through 15 games this season, she has 274.

The third set was more akin to what the match-up offered with the teams trading points out to a 16-16 tie.

Bergan finished out the match by outscoring the Falcons 9-3 to seal the sweep.

The Knights defense held Creighton-commit Nora Wurtz to just eight kills and DC West’s secondary attacking threat Keira Murdock to seven kills.

“It’s huge, you can see how good she is when the ball is there, but it’s huge that our block got up big, that was the first line of defense,” Wewel said. “I can’t say enough about how much they focused on her and ( Murdock), who was a nice player, We did a really good job of taking those two out and putting some pressure on them.”

Bergan will face more stiff competition Tuesday, taking part in a triangular with Lincoln Lutheran and Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran.