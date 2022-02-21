No. 24 Midland falls to No. 5 Iowa State

No. 24 Midland University lost both games to No. 5 Iowa State this past weekend, losing 6-1 in Fremont and 5-2 in Ames.

The losses drop the Warriors’ record to 13-14-3 on the season.

FRIDAY: Iowa State 6, Midland 1

Physical play on the ice favored the Cyclones as they raced out to a 2-0 lead by the first intermission.

In the second period, Midland did their best to rally as Fletcher Chun scored off an assist from Ondrej Blaha at the 6:49 mark.

Iowa State was quick to respond, stretching their lead back to a two-goal differential less than 30 seconds later at the 7:15 mark. The lead would grow by one more with a last-minute goal by the Cyclones as the teams headed to the dressing rooms for the second intermission.

The third period was all ISU as they score twice more against a batter Midland squad.

Ondrej Patha recorded 30 saves in the setback for the Warriors.

SATURDAY: Iowa State 5, Midland 2

A change of scenery didn’t change much on the scoresheet at the series shifted to Ames on Saturday. Iowa State fed off the energy of their home crowd as they netted a first-period goal, just past the midway point. After a second goal at the 9:01 mark of the second, the game’s momentum seemed to be with the No. 5-ranked home team.

All of that changed in the final three minutes though as Midland scored not once, but twice to even the score.

With 2:13 left before intermission, Ondrej Blaha scored his 21st goal of the season. Then with a mere 15 ticks on the second-period clock, Fletcher Chun tied the game with a goal to make it 2-2 after two.

After the final break, the Cyclones regrouped behind their leading goal-scorer, Hunter Floris, who scored twice in the three-goal period to close out the game.

In net for Midland was Ondrej Patha. He saw 47 shots on the night and was able to stop 42.

Midland (13-14-3) will take part in the Midwest College Hockey league tournament next.

The Warriors will be the two-seed and will play the winner of the Illinois State-Northern Illinois matchup on Saturday, Feb. 26. The MCH Tournament is being held in Chesterfield, Missouri at the Maryville University Ice Hockey Center.

