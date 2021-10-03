No. 3 Morningside overpowers Midland

No. 3 Morningside was too much for Midland to handle Saturday, as the Warriors fell 59-14 on the road.

The loss drops Midland back to .500 on the season overall at 3-3 and moves them to 3-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Morningside remains unbeaten in the conference and overall, with a 4-0 record.

After holding the Morningside offense to just 14 points in the opening quarter, the Mustangs broke through the reins in the second as they built a 42-0 lead before the end of the half.

Turnovers played a role in the lopsided score, as Midland turned over the ball twice to the home team via interceptions.

Midland got on the board in the third quarter with a seven-play, 62-yard scoring drive. Jake Ashby found Kenneth Carr III for a 27-yard touchdown with at the 11 minute, 39 seconds mark of the third quarter.

Morningside responded though with a pair of touchdown drives in the third, and a field goal in the fourth before the Warriors’ offense netted their next score.

Midland’s second and final touchdown came with 3:40 on the clock. Ashby connected with Austin Harris from four yards out. The Warriors went 94 yards in 16 plays to net their final points of the day.