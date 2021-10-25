No. 6 Midland splits weekend with ranked foes

No. 6 Midland took a set from No. 1 Jamestown, but ultimately didn’t have enough to pull off the upset, falling in four sets (19-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23) to the Jimmies.

The loss drops them to 21-4 overall and 10-4 in the conference. Jamestown’s record remains unblemished at 26-0 and 14-0 in the GPAC.

“When you are playing a great team like Jamestown, the No. 1 team in the country for a reason, you just can’t make the mistakes both mentally and physically we made today,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann.

Midland rallied from being down 17-14 in the first set. An 11-2 run closed out the Jimmies, who dropped their fifth set of the year.

Jamestown regrouped and restructured during the three-minute break between sets and came firing on all cylinders. The Jimmies opened with an 8-4 run, prompting a Warriors’ timeout. They added runs of 4-1 and closed out Midland with back-to-back points after they had pulled back with a one.

The energy needed to battle back that Midland spent in the second took a little longer than the set-break to get back. Jamestown took advantage and built a 14-4 lead early and cruised to a 25-13 win in set three.

The fourth set saw the Warriors move in front in the early onset, leading 5-2. The battle-tested Jimmies fought back to tie the set with a 3-0 run. The teams went point-for-point after that outside of short micro-runs by each. Jamestown had more of the spurts and closed out the match with a 25-23 win.

A night after holding their opponent to sub .100 hitting, Midland permitted Jamestown to hit .331 for the match with 58 kills against 11 errors on 142 attempts. The Warriors’ offense, which had been very efficient over the past four matches, dipped a bit. They had 55 kills on 159 swings, with 24 errors, tallying a .195 hitting mark.

Cortlyn Schaefer, Brooke Fredrickson, and Taliyah Flores were the workhorses for the Midland attack. Schaefer had 14 kills on 49 swings, Fredrickson had 14 kills on 32 attempts, and Flores had 13 kills on 40 swings.

Setting them up and coordinating the offense was Hope Leimbach. She had a match-high 47 assists and also added 13 digs defensively and 3 kills of her own.

Defensively, Flores added 15 digs as well to her stat line to lead the team while Delanie Vallinch had 14 digs of her own. At the net, Midland had just two blocks on the afternoon. Lauryn Samuelson was part of both, combining with Flores and Schaefer once each.

Midland (21-4, 10-4 GPAC) will have a week in the gym as they prep for another big match next Saturday. They’ll travel to Sioux Center, Iowa to take on No. 16 Dordt (15-7, 7-6 GPAC). The teams will serve it up inside De Witt Gymnasium on October 30 at 5:00 p.m.

The Warriors secured a sweep on Friday against No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan to go 1-1 on the weekend. Midland dominated 25-21, 25-13, 25-9 to secure their fourth straight sweep.

Efficiency was the key to victory once again for the Midland offense. After opening the match with six errors, hitting .268, the Warriors committed just three hitting miscues over the final two sets. Conversely, Dakota Wesleyan had five errors in the opener and then seven each in the final two, hitting .040 for the match.

The Warriors’ offense was led by Taliyah Flores and Cortlyn Schaefer. The duo both recorded double-digit kills with Flores flooring 14 attacks and Schaefer sending 10 to the hardwood. Lauryn Samuelson (8), Brooke Fredrickson (7), and Abbey Ringler (6) all added to the big night for Midland.

Hope Leimbach picked up 46 assists in the match, tied for her most in a sweep this season (two others).

Defensively, Maggie Sempeck had a team-high 14 digs while Delanie Vallinch added an even dozen (12). Three others (Leimbach, Flores, and Fredrickson) all had eight digs on the night.

At the service line, Midland had seven total ace serves. Leimbach and Flores each had a pair while Fredrickson, Cheyenne Mahnke, and Vallinch each had one. It was the most for the Warriors in a sweep since they defeated Mount Marty last month.

