Jim Weeks and Auburn are a familiar face to the state tournament.

The Bulldogs have made the previous four state title games, winning the first three and losing on a buzzer-beater in the fourth. But the position might be a little new to them this season.

Auburn came into the tournament seeded eighth, up against 24-1 and No. 1 Wahoo who looked like the heavy favorites.

Much like a Weeks team would, the Bulldogs made some noise in March.

Stifling defense and clutch free throw shooting led Auburn to open this year’s tournament with the upset over the top-ranked Warriors 47-44 on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

“We got a good program, we got good players,” Weeks said. “That is not a game where you come in and think ‘Well, they are probably going to roll over.’ I don't think (Wahoo) thought that. They played really hard. We were just warriors today.”

The key to success Wednesday was no different. It’s the same blueprint that has led Auburn to the hardware they have won in Lincoln over the past few season.

Weeks lauded his players with following through on the defensive mindset.

“The biggest thing, you can have all kinds of plans you want; the kids got to buy into the plan,” Weeks said. “They buy into that and that makes a huge difference. So credit to the kids.”

Wahoo and Coach Kevin Scheef knew they had their hands full with Auburn. And the Bulldogs’ style was no secret.

The Warriors’ high-powered offense could not find any separation, on shots and on the scoreboard.

“We knew who they are,” Scheef said. “They are incredibly disciplined. They play great man-to-man defense and they make everything tough on you. It was hard to get good looks today.”

Auburn got just about everything they could from its players.

Mav Binder and Carson Leslie each scored 13 points and made big plays in their own regard. But both battled foul trouble in the second half.

The whole team got it done.

“This is what we have,” Weeks said. “This is our team. We played 32 minutes and we were up three at the end of 32 minutes.”

It's the second year in a row Wahoo has lost in the first round after earning the top seed. The Warriors lost to Fort Calhoun last season.

Scheef said he had no words to help to ease the pain for his team, especially for his seven seniors.

“They are a great group, they worked really hard,” he said. “They are super talented kids. I'm heartbroken for them right now that they didn't get a chance to see this further.”