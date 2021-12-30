Tags
A teenage boy was injured in a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 16th and Bell streets in Fremont.
No one was injured in a mobile home fire on Christmas night, but a fire official believes the structure was a total loss.
A Fremont woman faces charges following a Dec. 24 traffic stop.
A 26-year-old Fremont man faces several charges after he fled from Fremont Police.
Zaena and Brian Cusick of Fremont won $100,000 playing the Mega Crossword Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.
Bergan’s Koa McIntyre is this year’s All-Area Football Player of the Year. This is the second-straight year McIntyre has taken home the honor.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
He didn’t hear the shot, but he felt it. And then he saw it, blood beginning to escape from his upper right arm.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he was found at a residen…
Fremont’s Elise Estudillo is this year’s All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year.
