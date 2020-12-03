North Bend Central reloading to defend C-1 crown

The North Bend Central Lady Tigers will be looking to reload in order to defend their state title from a year ago.
“Certainly, there is always a concern of complacency and things like that, so we are really going to have to work on keeping the mindset of you have to keep working,” North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said. “Last year we had a chip on our shoulder from the year before when we lost in the first round of the state tournament in overtime and that was kind of pushing us.
“I think you have to find something to push you and that’s obviously a lot tougher to do after a championship,” Sterup said.
The Lady Tigers didn’t have much of a chance to celebrate their first title in 19 years as COVID shut the world down less than a week after the championship game.
“It was kind of an odd deal,” Sterup said. “ We didn’t get a lot of chances to even celebrate it. Probably, some of it hasn’t even sunk in yet, so that might be a good thing.”
North Bend Central went 27-2 last season and open the year at No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s preseason poll, but will have to replace three starters from a year ago.
“We are setting our goals to work to be our best and get better every game,” Sterup said. “We feel like if we focus on the things that we can control, we will be successful and let the chips fall where they may.
The Lady Tigers will lean on the Emmanuel sisters, junior Sydney and sophomore Kaitlyn. Sydney Emanuel averaged 9.7 points per game while Kaitlyn Emanuel notched 8.2 points per game.
“(Sydney) will be super important to us again this year,” Sterup said.
Senior Cierra Kluthe, who was the team’s fourth leading scorer at 7.1 points per game, will pick up some of the scoring slack from the loss of Lauren Emanuel and Megan Ortmeier.
Seniors Hannah Williams and Ally Pojar will also see expanded roles for NBC
Last season, North Bend Central held teams to just 32 points per game on average
The Lady Tigers begin the year Thursday at home against Twin Rivers.
2020-21 Schedule
Dec. 3—Twin River
Dec. 5—at Seward
Dec. 10—West Point-Beemer
Dec. 15—at Stanton
Dec. 22—Milford
12/29-12/30 (To Be Determined)
Jan. 2—at Raymond Central
Jan. 8—at Pender
Jan. 12—Arlington
Jan. 14—Wayne
Jan. 16—at Archbishop Bergan
Jan. 19—Columbus Scotus
Jan. 21—Oakland-Craig
Jan. 26—at Madison
Jan. 28—Wisner-Pilger
01/29-02/06 (To Be Determined)
Feb. 9—at Tekamah-Herman
Feb. 11—Howells-Dodge
