North Bend Central reloading to defend C-1 crown

The North Bend Central Lady Tigers will be looking to reload in order to defend their state title from a year ago.

“Certainly, there is always a concern of complacency and things like that, so we are really going to have to work on keeping the mindset of you have to keep working,” North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said. “Last year we had a chip on our shoulder from the year before when we lost in the first round of the state tournament in overtime and that was kind of pushing us.

“I think you have to find something to push you and that’s obviously a lot tougher to do after a championship,” Sterup said.

The Lady Tigers didn’t have much of a chance to celebrate their first title in 19 years as COVID shut the world down less than a week after the championship game.

“It was kind of an odd deal,” Sterup said. “ We didn’t get a lot of chances to even celebrate it. Probably, some of it hasn’t even sunk in yet, so that might be a good thing.”

North Bend Central went 27-2 last season and open the year at No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s preseason poll, but will have to replace three starters from a year ago.