North Bend Central softball earns two All-East Husker Conference nods

Two North Bend Central softball players were named to the East Husker All-Conference softball teams.
Anna Halladay was named to the first team for the Tigers while Haley Johnson earned a second-team nod.
First Team All-Conference
Lillie Timm, NEN; Dawson Anderson, NEN; Kyleigh Rayback, Highway 91; Anna Halladay, North Bend Central; Jaedyn Ratzlaff, Highway 91; Emma Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman; Maggie Sheets, Tekamah-Herman; Maria Ras, NEN; Katie Paczosa, Twin River; Emilee Spitz, Twin River; Faith Indra, Highway 91.
Second Team All-Conference
Haley Johnson, North Bend Central; Carson Miller, NEN; Hannah Landholm, West Point,Beemer; Halle Olsen, Tekamah,Herman; Lilly Praest, Highway 91; Leann Hawkins, Tekamah,Herman; Paige Schuster, NEN; Whitney Schmidt, Twin River; Molly Winn, West Point-Beemer; Lauren Wragge, West Point-Beemer; Abbey Pieper, Highway 91.
