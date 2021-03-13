 Skip to main content
Northeast Community College holds special ceremony for veterinary technology students
Northeast Community College

Students enrolled in Northeast Community College’s veterinary technology program received their white lab coats and pins during a special ceremony held recently in Norfolk.

Members of the class of 2021 received their veterinary technician pins and members of the Class of 2022 were awarded a monogrammed white coat to mark their formal acceptance into the program. The ceremony was held in the College’s Lifelong Learning Center with only the students in attendance due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

The Veterinary Technology program is designed to prepare entry-level veterinary technicians through classroom study, laboratory, and clinical practice with fundamental veterinary technician skills. After successful completion of the program, students should be able to successfully complete the licensing requirements.

Olivia Stillman of Hooper was among the sophomore students who received their pins at the ceremony. Connor Tate of Kennard received his white coat at the ceremony.

