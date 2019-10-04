LINCOLN — Fremont Bergan coach Wyatt Morse likes the Pioneers Park cross country course.
Evidently, so do the Knights’ squads.
The Bergan boys finished sixth on Thursday during the Lincoln Lutheran Invitational while Jadin Ostrand had a top-12 individual finish for the girls.
“I’m really happy with the way our kids competed today,” Morse said. “It is always a good field and Pioneers is one of the best courses in the state. It is easy to find positives from today’s race.”
Wahoo High won the boys race with 26 points. Grant Crockett of the Warriors won the race in 17:58.03 while teammate Josh Graber was third in 18:36.41. Michael Robinson was 10th in 19:13.65.
Lincoln Christian was second with 53 points while Cornerstone was third with 60. The Knights finished with 105.
Freshman Max Nosal led Bergan by placing ninth in 19:10.54.
“Our boys had a better team placing this meet, led by Max,” Morse said. “He ran a good race. He struggled in both his middle school races there so it was good to have him perform well.”
Sam Sleister of the Knights finished 34th in 20:54.29. Junior Brenton Pitt was 36th in 20:58.25. Sophomore Nathan Fuchs was 45th in 21:26.20. Spencer Hamilton finished 71st in 23:09.05 and Jobe Sullivan was 73rd in 23:15.37.
Lincoln Christian won the girls title with 27 points. Wahoo was second with 37.
Senior Zoe Christensen of the Warriors won the race in 21:12.23. Wahoo also grabbed places 14-15-16.
Ostrand finished just a second behind 11th-place medalist Natalie Darrough of College View with a time of 23:25.18.
Teammate Emma Larson was 23rd in 25:04.67. Lauren Carlson placed 41st in 31:33.01.
“Both Jadin and Emma positioned themselves better early in the race and Jadin was able to maintain her place and run a similar time to last week and medal,” Morse said. “She is starting to look more confident.”
In the junior high division, Mia Cortes of Bergan was fourth for the girls while Brayden Fuchs was sixth for the boys.
Bergan returns to Pioneers at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Centennial Conference Meet.
“We get Ben Simonson back for our conference race after being out the last few weeks so hopefully we can have a good showing against the always difficult Centennial field,” Morse said.
Lincoln Lutheran Invite
Girls Team Scores — Lincoln Christian 27, Wahoo High 37, Louisville 38, Cornerstone 65, Lincoln Lutheran 70, East Butler 83.
Top 15 Finishers — 1. Zoe Christensen, W, 21:12.23. 2. Amanda Meers, LC, 22:14.84. 3. Sadye Daniell, LC< 22:18.88. 4. Sophie Korytowski, L, 22:27.66. 5. Alayna Bergt, LL, 23:10.66. 6. Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone, 23:14.42. 7. Hailey Teller, L, 23:15.98. 8. Kari Mathsen, Concordia, 23:16.27. 9. Ava Schneider, LC, 23:18.17. 10. Mira Fosmer, L, 23:23.54. 11. Natalie Darrough, CV, 23:24.09. 12. Jadin Ostrand, FB, 23:25.18. 13. Olivia Bohac, EB, 23:26.21. 14. Hannah Jorgenson, W, 23:37.78. 15. Marke Zeleny, W, 23:40.87.
Boys Team Scores — Wahoo High 26, Lincoln Christian 53, Cornerstone 60, Lincoln Lutheran 73, Concordia 82, Fremont Bergan 105, Yutan 112, Louisville 131, East Butler 132.
Top 15 Finishers — 1. Grant Crockett, W, 17:58.03. 2. Ryan Garvey, Concordia, 18:18.72. 3. Josh Graber, W, 18:36.41. 4. Ethan Haeder, Cornerstone, 18:40.55. 5. Jaxson Barnes, L, 18:43.77. 6. Tanner Lebo, LL, 18:44.60. 7. Jon Xing, LC, 18:51.60. 8. Zach Han, Concordia, 18:59.43. 9. Max Nosal, FB, 19:10.54. 10. Michael Robinson, W, 19:13.65. 11. Ty Wheeler, LC, 19:15.81. 12. Carson Reynolds, W, 19:17.94. 13. Landon Tarr, Cornerstone, 19:23.45. 14. Ben Blankenbiller, LL, 19:28.49. 15. Garrett Grandgenett, W, 19:32.14.