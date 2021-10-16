Our next Backbone will be in March and focus on National Ag Day.

This day celebrates all that agriculture provides and helps Americans understand the value of agriculture in their daily lives.

The National Ag Day program believes that "every American should understand how food, fiber and renewable resource products are produced; value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy; appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products; and acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food, fiber and renewable resource industries."