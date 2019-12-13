A familiar face is returning to Nebraska.
Former Norris standout Nouredin Nouili announced Friday morning that he intends to transfer to Nebraska to play for the Huskers after spending one season at Colorado State.
“I see myself as being good enough to be able to get a scholarship at the University of Nebraska and I think I can contribute as soon as possible,” said Nouili, who will join the program for the spring semester as a walk-on.
Nouili only played one season of high school football in the United States, his senior season at Norris, as an exchange student from Germany.
He took to it well enough, though, as he garnered Division I interest as the season went along and eventually was offered a scholarship by CSU. Not only that, but he ended up starting seven games at guard as a true freshman in the Mountain West.
Nouili said he sat down with an assistant coach and asked for as many pointers as he could when he first got to CSU.
“The first few weeks were kind of bad, because there was a lot of input that came in that I didn’t comprehend very well, but at some point it clicked in my head and I understood most of the plays, so it was only technique from then on,” he said.
Head coach Mike Bobo left after the season, and Nouili decided to look around at his options. He’ll start as a walk-on, though given his starting experience at the FBS level, that might only last a year. Nouili said, “The plan is to earn a scholarship as soon as I get there.”
Nouili only entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday, meaning he and the Nebraska coaching staff worked quickly to get him committed.
“Coach Frost called me on Tuesday night and we talked about it and he gave me the offer,” Nouili told the Journal Star. “I talked about it with my family and my friends and this is the best for me. I think I can contribute on the O-line for the Huskers and I want to bring back the Pipeline.”
Nouili, who was born in Frankfurt, Germany, turned heads with his athleticism and power in his only season at Norris and took an unofficial visit to Lincoln during the fall.
“They kind of sized me up and they told me that my body frame could easily hold about 315 pounds and that they would want me at 315-320 and I would still have a lower body fat percentage than the average lineman who goes into the NFL Draft,” said Nouili, who last year ran 5 seconds flat in the 40-yard dash and easily dunks a basketball.
Nouili has three years of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt season. During his time at Norris, Nouili was hosted by the Hausmann family, including his host brother Ashton, who is walking on with the Huskers as part of the 2020 class.
“Oh, I can’t wait,” Nouili said. “I wish he was a running back, but he’s probably going to be a defensive guy, a safety or a linebacker or something like that, so I can’t wait to smack him upside the head.”
Nouili would have to sit out a season as a transfer, but could apply for a waiver because of the coaching change at CSU and, as he says, “The only family I have in the United States is my host family in Nebraska.”
“The first few months were really fun at Colorado State, but over the months it just didn’t feel like it’s a fit anymore,” Nouili added. “I wanted something else, especially with Coach Bobo leaving here, that kind of gave me that last push to go into the transfer portal.
“The Huskers have always been a home and always been somewhere I wanted to go since I got to the United States.”