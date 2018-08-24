Last month, an evaluation conducted by the Nebraska State Bar Association (NSBA) found that lawyers recommend that 100 percent of 138 judges be retained on the bench.
The evaluation is conducted every two years to help inform voters who will decide whether judges should be retained during biannual elections, according to NSBA President Tim Engler.
“This is a poll that’s designed to allow lawyers to evaluate judges from across the state, primarily judges with whom they’ve had extensive experience,” Engler said in a recent interview. “And we evaluate them on a number of topics: Their demeanor, their knowledge of the law, the way they handle courtroom proceedings. And lawyers are really in tune to that.”
The survey had good news for Fremont’s judges.
“We see in the poll that in the sixth district where Fremont is, both at the district court level and at the county court level, we see strong support for those judges,” Engler said.
While not standing for retention this year, Dodge County District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall was recommended for retention by 76.3 percent of lawyers. County Court Judge Kenneth Vampola was recommended for retention by 78.3 percent of lawyers. Vampola is also not up for retention this year.
Other judges from District 6 fared even better. Washington County District Court Judge John Sampson scored a 91.3 percent, and Dakota County District Court Judge Paul Vaughan scored 88.6 percent. Washington County Court Judge Matthew Samuelson had 88 percent support from lawyers.
Fifty-four percent of judges evaluated were given a 90 percent or higher, while 46 judges received a grade between an 80 and 89 percent. Nine judges were approved between 70 and 79 percent. Engler has called the numbers “remarkable.”
The main takeaway from the survey results, Engler said, is “That we have a very good judiciary.”
“And that’s a very firmly held belief,” he said.
He added that in every retention election, there is a block of voters who will vote against retaining a judge no matter who the judge is.
“There’s somewhat distrust of the government, of the system, and that’s what we have to guard against,” Engler said. “If we want to be able to recruit lawyers to become judges, we’ve got to make sure that that doesn’t become a more prevalent issue that we’ll have to concern ourselves with.”
The NSBA is also paying attention to how judicial resources are allocated throughout the state. Engler noted that there are some counties where the re are no lawyers or other resources that help with the administration of justice.
“It’s important in Nebraska because we have a tight budget, and if you look at the judiciary, 95 percent of the budget of the judiciary is salaries, so there’s really not much they can cut unless you start cutting people, and once you start cutting people, you’re cutting access to justice,” Engler said.
“Fremont is also in a good situation there,” he added. “We think we have a pretty good allocation of resources, but there’s always a tension because Omaha is growing much larger than the rest of the state and so Omaha is in constant need of additional judges.”