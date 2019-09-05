Gary Barnett kicked Nebraska’s you-know-what in 2001.
As the head coach of the Colorado team that inflicted the shocking 62-36 triumph at the foot of the Flatirons, he essentially played a lead role in a game that in many ways represents the start of Nebraska’s downward slog from its glorious run in the 1990s.
Ask Barnett how 62-36 happened, and he provides an answer artfully wrapped in diplomacy and graciousness.
“I totally believe the only way games ever happen like that is because you’re so respectful of your opponent that you prepare like never before,” Barnett said.
He added, “You see all these games that should be blowouts that don’t end up being blowouts, like Nebraska last week (35-21 win against South Alabama). My feeling is those type of games happen because your players don’t totally respect the opponent.”
Barnett, in his fourth year as color analyst on Colorado’s radio broadcasts, has a point. He’s just keeping it real. Speaking of keeping it real: How much of the preseason talk about the 2019 Nebraska team is real? Is this really a legitimate Top 25 outfit? Is Scott Frost’s crew equipped to finish first in the Big Ten West Division, as conference media predicted in July?
It definitely didn’t look like it against South Alabama. Did Nebraska in fact overlook the Jaguars?
What’s real about the Big Red and what’s an illusion? Is quarterback Adrian Martinez ready for a big rebound after his opening-game clunker?
Guess where we’re about to find out a lot more about Scott Frost’s crew?
Yes, at the foot of the Flatirons.
Isn’t it rich?
Isn’t it beautiful?
Granted, this isn’t 2001 anymore. Or 1982. That’s when Bill McCartney, upon being hired as Colorado’s head coach, circled Nebraska as the team to beat. He created a rivalry. It seemed pretty bold at the time, perhaps a bit reckless. But hey, it worked.
“I give him credit for having the guts to do it,” former Nebraska defensive coordinator Charlie McBride told me last September.
Frost this week in passing referred to the teams as ex-rivals. Forgive the second-year Nebraska head coach if he wasn’t feeling overly nostalgic. He has a program to build. He hungers for a return to 1990s-level elite status. It frankly could be a long climb. He inherited an absolute mess from Mike Riley.
So, more real talk: Since the 2001 season, Nebraska has appeared in the top five of The Associated Press poll only once. The Huskers were ranked fifth entering a mid-October game against Texas in 2010, tossed out a dud of an effort and slid back into also-ran land.
Nobody even mentions much anymore that Nebraska’s last conference championship occurred in 1999 — probably because the Huskers in recent years were never a serious contender.
Meanwhile, since Barnett was jettisoned following a 7-6 season in 2005, Colorado has had one winning season. Yes, one. The Buffaloes finished 10-4 in 2016.
Mel Tucker is the Buffaloes’ fourth coach since 2005, following Dan Hawkins (19-39), Jon Embree (4-21) and Mike MacIntyre (30-44).
That’s right, the Buffs have won at only a .340 clip since Barnett’s tenure ended. They’re an afterthought in the college game — much more so than the Huskers, who have won at a .608 clip since Frank Solich was dismissed in 2003.
Still, it’s been a rugged last 15-plus years at NU. Remember that 2001 game? Well, Chris Brown and Daniel Graham aren’t running through the Folsom Field tunnel shortly before 2:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday. And Shawn Watson— yeah, that Shawn Watson — won’t be calling the plays on offense, as he did for the Buffs in 2001.
“Mel’s walked into a deal where he doesn’t have a lot of guys,” Barnett said. “They’re trying to do the best they can do.”
But Colorado isn’t a threat to win the Pac-12. A lower-tier bowl game is a reasonable goal.
Which begs a question: How much, ahem, buzz is there this week in Colorado with Nebraska blazing into Boulder?
Is the state filled with anticipation as the red storm to the East begins to kick up dust?
Can Colorado really “Keep The Red Out?”
Some folks are predicting Nebraska could have 20,000-plus fans on hand. That wouldn’t exactly suggest excitement for the Tucker era.
“I don’t know that (anticipation for the game) is within the football program like it is in the community,” Barnett said. “Everybody here wants to live in the heyday. And the heyday was when Mac was here. Coach McCartney made the game against Nebraska something everyone looked forward to.
“Put it this way: Everybody over 35 is wound up about this game.”
We’ll see if they’re wound up enough to keep a sea of red from engulfing Folsom Field (capacity 53,750).
Such a takeover shouldn’t be regarded as shocking. You want shocking? That was 62-36 in 2001.
You know what else shouldn’t be regarded as shocking? Nebraska 38, Colorado 28.
Maybe we’ll look back at it as a game that helped spark NU’s return to elite status.
Seems a stretch at the moment. But I didn’t anticipate all that’s transpired in the wake of 62-36, either.