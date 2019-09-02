All 19 Nebraska softball players were at Bowlin Stadium on Sunday morning for the first day of fall practice following a recent report of an alleged discussion of a boycott.
The practice, which appeared to be spirited with players encouraging each other and cheering, started at 10 a.m. and finished shortly after noon.
There was a post-practice team-only meeting, a Nebraska Communications representative told reporters, and the players agreed to do no interviews Sunday.
The team, however, did release a joint statement.
"We started with a great conditioning test that everyone passed," the statement read. "We had a fun, energetic, high-paced team practice. We're closer that we've ever been on and off the field."
Nebraska's first practice comes two days after the release of a statement from the College Athlete Advocacy Initiative that alleged players were discussing a boycott of practice following the reinstatement of longtime coach Rhonda Revelle.
Revelle, who is entering her 28th season, was not made available for comment following practice.
Keith Zimmer, Nebraska senior associate athletic director for life skills, also attended the practice.
Revelle was retained after a two-month investigation into player concerns about mistreatment. The university concluded its review and cleared the coach to return on Aug. 25, one day before the start of fall classes.
Friday's report from the advocacy group was the first time specific concerns, which came from an unknown number of anonymous players (current and former), were made public. The university's handling of the matter led to players contacting the College Athlete Advocacy Initiative, the support group stated.
Not every player from the 2019 roster made accusations against Revelle, sources have told the Journal Star.
The Journal Star reached out to the College Athlete Advocacy Initiative for clarification on the number of players to come forward to its group with concerns, but has not received a response.
"This is bigger than Nebraska, this is bigger than softball," an unnamed Husker softball player said in Friday's release. "This is about doing what's right and we won't give up until we are heard."
Nebraska's first fall game is Sept. 22 against Omaha. The Huskers are currently scheduled to play four exhibition games this fall. The Big Red Fall Classic is Oct. 12-13 at Bowlin Stadium.