The University of Nebraska will ask lawmakers for more state funding in the next budget biennium after it lost 1 percent of its appropriation for the 2018-19 school year.
On Aug. 3, the NU Board of Regents will review a two-year budget proposal that calls for $17.3 million in additional state appropriations in 2019-20, setting funding for the state’s public university system at $588 million.
The proposal also calls for a $21.7 million increase in 2020-21, which would raise state funding of NU to $610 million.
The budget proposal calls for annual 3 percent and 3.7 percent increases in state appropriations, respectively, necessary “to fund projected cost increases for health insurance, utilities, and general operations,” according to the agenda item that will go before regents.
The bulk of the requested increases would boost the salary and benefits pool by 2 percent each year, based upon guidance from the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.
That would add roughly $14.5 million for pay raises in the first year of the next biennium, as well as $14.8 million in the second year.
NU’s proposal also accounts for a $500,000 increase to health insurance premiums in 2019-20, but a $4.5 million increase in 2020-21.
Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an appropriations bill earlier this year that cut NU’s state appropriation by 1 percent. NU also absorbed a 2 percent loss in state aid the prior year.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, called NU’s request to pay for slightly larger operating expenses “meager” and “austere.”
“It’s one of the lowest requests out of the university I certainly can remember,” Stinner said in a phone interview on Friday. “It’s a recognition that even though revenue looks better, we’re not healed up.”
Regents will also review a biennial budget request from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture which would boost the Curtis institution’s state funding by 2.5 percent next year and 3 percent the following year.
The NCTA would see a funding increase of $83,300 in 2019-20 and $106,100 in 2020-21.
If approved, both plans would go before the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education for a hearing before they are submitted to the Legislature.
The Board of Regents will meet at 1 p.m. in the basement boardroom at Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St.