Nebraska’s Tunnel Walk, like its football program, received an offseason makeover.
Both head coach Scott Frost and an updated version of the program’s famed pregame entrance to the field will make debuts Saturday night against Akron.
What exactly is in store for the new-look team entrance, in the past set to The Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius” as the team makes its way out of the locker room, across the North Stadium end zone concourse past scores of fans and out the northwest tunnel on to the field?
Well, there will be something of a surprise element. But both Frost and NU athletic director Bill Moos are excited.
“There will be pieces of the Tunnel Walk that will be traditional and have been part of our history through many, many years,” Moos said Thursday. “Then there will be some things that might be more appealing to the 18-, 19-, 20-year-old player. I think it will be a tasteful combination.
“I, of course, haven’t seen it yet, so it will be my first time, too.”
Pictures of the tunnel circulating on the internet show the face of the tunnel flanked with video screens instead of a stone façade, and it appears many of the pillars between the locker room and the tunnel have been outfitted with some other form of equipment, too. There’s also new red carpeting and what looks like a big black gate with a red “N” in the center that closes across the entire tunnel.
HuskerVision, the athletic department’s video operation, has had time to plan for the opening salvo of the Frost era.
Beyond that, we’ll all just have to wait and see. Regardless, Frost expects a jolt of energy right around 7 p.m.
“I don’t think you can help that,” he said Thursday. “If HuskerVision is doing their job, I’m going to be jacked up.”
Fans will also notice several new features and gameday enhancements, including enhanced lighting and video screens in the Tunnel Walk area, additional concession stands and restrooms in North Stadium, and improved historical displays in the lobby of the Osborne Athletic Complex.
Here are some other changes inside the stadium:
* A clock showing the time remaining in each media break will now be visible in Memorial Stadium. The new feature will allow fans to know when game action will resume on the field.
* Memorial Stadium has new LED lighting above the East and West Stadiums. The lights replace the original permanent lights that were installed in 1999. The lights are set up to provide additional game presentation opportunities.
* Fans lining up under the North Stadium as the Huskers enter the stadium prior to kickoff will see new lighting and video features in the Tunnel Walk area.
* The Husker Nation Pavilion will return to its original location on the Ed Weir Track and is free to the public. The primary entrance to the Husker Nation Pavilion will be on the south side of Ed Weir Stadium near the columns. The Husker Nation Pavilion will open at 2 p.m. Saturday.
* The Nebraska football team will arrive at Memorial Stadium a little more than two hours before home games (approximately 4:50-4:55 p.m. Saturday). The team will arrive on the East side of Memorial Stadium and enter the stadium at Gate 20.
* For the second year in Memorial Stadium all play descriptions, scoring, player information, referee and penalty announcements, in-game promotions, entertainment action, advertising videos, emergency messaging, and post-game messages will be transcribed.