Nurse Kyle Brichacek

The Tribune had Brichacek answer the following questions about her experience as a nurse.

1. Name, years in nursing

Kyle Brichacek, 10 years

2. Tell us about your immediate family

I have an amazing and beautiful wife named Meghan who is an awesome nurse. We have 2 rowdy boys aged 1 and 2, Ben and Oliver.

3. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

I started in nursing as a CNA and medication aid in a nursing home. I really enjoyed taking care of my patients and quickly decided nursing was the career path I would pursue.

4. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

What I find the most rewarding are the days that I am able to take care of a patient in the hospital that may be experiencing one of their worst days and turn things around for them, make them feel better, and get them on the right track to improving their health and getting them closer to discharging home.

5. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

The saddest and most unusual experience has definitely been going through the COVID pandemic working as a nurse in the hospital.

6. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

I would be a stay at home dad, because that's really my favorite job, nursing is a close second.

7. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

Many reasons. Of course I enjoy having a positive impact on the lives of the patients I take care of. Nursing can also be challenging, mentally, physically, and emotionally, which can be both good and bad at times. You are always learning as a nurse. I enjoy working with the team at MFH and helping other nurses.

8. Future plans?

no real changes planned in the near future

