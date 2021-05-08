Nurse recalls good, sad times, cherishes moments with patients

Sybil Porter knows a hug can make a difference.
Porter is a registered nurse at Methodist Fremont Health, where she and her colleagues have worked through some of the most intense times of COVID-19 pandemic.
As medical-surgical and ICU nurse, Porter describes those time as a blur. She’s had more sad moments in the last year than she cares to recall, but she’s had some good ones, too.
She remembers a woman who was being discharged from the hospital and sent to a long-term care facility. The patient wanted to see her daughter.
But her daughter had COVID.
“We made it possible for them to have a Facetime call before she was discharged from the hospital,” Porter recalled.
As the woman was leaving, she made a wistful comment.
“I wish I could hug you,” the woman told Porter, adding that it was a moment she needed so she could get better.
Dressed in her Personal Protective Equipment, Porter was ready to help.
“Just hug me. I’ve got my PPE on,” Porter said. “You just hug me.”
So they hugged.
“It was emotional,” Porter said. “We both cried, you know, kind of happy tears,” Porter said, adding, “From what I know, she’s doing OK.”
Porter is among local nurses nominated by a community member and who then received enough votes from readers to be featured in a story as part of National Nurses Week.
She and other nurses are being honored for going above and beyond and putting others first.
Porter’s journey into nursing began years ago.
“I really had no idea what I wanted to do out of high school,” she recalled.
So her mom, Mary Denison, suggested she take some Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes.
“That way, you can make some money while you’re deciding what you want to do,’” her mom said.
Porter discovered she liked helping the nurses and decided nursing was something she’d like to do.
So she went to the former Hamilton College in Omaha to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was LPN for 14 years.
Porter worked as a CNA and then an LPN at Hooper Care Center. She then worked as an LPN at the former Arbor Manor in Fremont for three years and the former Birchwood Manor in North Bend for seven years.
She then worked at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
In the spring of 2018, she began taking classes to become a registered nurse.
Porter worked fulltime at Nye Legacy while going back to school and raising three sons, Peirson, 12, Ashton, 10, and Zachary, 5. Her fiancé is Jarrod Steenblock.
“I was very busy,” she said, adding that she’s appreciated her family’s support.
Porter graduated in March 2020 and started working at Methodist Fremont Health.
That same month, the hospital admitted its first COVID-19 patient as the pandemic swept across the nation.
“It was kind of a whirlwind,” Porter said. “Everyone was so busy at the hospital that you just dove in and did what you could do to be a part of the team and help out.”
Porter believes her previous experiences helped prepare her for this time.
She already had nursing skills such as working with catheters and IVs.
“It was really just learning my role as an RN and, acute care, which was difficult,” she said.
She’s seen many sad situations in the last year.
“Families have been very distraught this year,” Porter said. “It’s already hard having your mom or your dad in the hospital and you kind of feel out of control, but now you can’t even be there which makes it even harder.”
Time passed and patients were able to have one visitor a day.
As a nurse, Porter said she tries to be as attentive as possible to the patient and also communicate as often as possible with families via phone or Facetime.
She’s never used technology as much as she has during the last year.
Looking back, she recalls a man who was in the ICU for a long time.
“His wife could come up every day,” Porter remembered.
After he was discharged, Porter often wondered how the man was doing.
“You put so much time and effort and skill and blood, sweat and tears into this man getting well and I found out that he went home and is doing great,” she said. “He’s my miracle this year.”
Porter enjoys interacting with others.
“I love being around people,” she said. “I love helping people. I can help people in their darkest day, their happiest moment, their scariest time. I get to be their saving grace or their light or their rock.”
How does one do that?
“It’s emotionally exhausting for sure, but you just have to go in every day, knowing that you’re making a difference,” she said.
Porter admits the work is hard and some days are mentally taxing.
“But the good days help you forget about the bad days,” she said. “It’s so incredibly rewarding. You could see a patient from five years ago out on the street and they remember you. You made an impact on someone’s life.”
The young woman who took CNA classes years ago found her calling.
“I’ve often said I cannot picture myself doing anything else,” Porter said. “I feel like that was what I was meant to do.”