Nurse recalls good, sad times, cherishes moments with patients

Time passed and patients were able to have one visitor a day.

As a nurse, Porter said she tries to be as attentive as possible to the patient and also communicate as often as possible with families via phone or Facetime.

She’s never used technology as much as she has during the last year.

Looking back, she recalls a man who was in the ICU for a long time.

“His wife could come up every day,” Porter remembered.

After he was discharged, Porter often wondered how the man was doing.

“You put so much time and effort and skill and blood, sweat and tears into this man getting well and I found out that he went home and is doing great,” she said. “He’s my miracle this year.”

Porter enjoys interacting with others.

“I love being around people,” she said. “I love helping people. I can help people in their darkest day, their happiest moment, their scariest time. I get to be their saving grace or their light or their rock.”

How does one do that?