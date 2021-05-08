Nurse recalls times caring for very ill patients in the ICU

Yet Knuppel is glad she chose nursing.

“You get to be in a position that not very many people get to be in — seeing people at their worst or their best,” she said. “It’s rewarding to take care of somebody multiple days in a row and see them get better. Sometimes, they don’t get better and it’s being able to keep them comfortable and supporting the family in times of death and dying.”

She recalls a very tender time during the pandemic.

“We took care of a gentleman during the pandemic, who was very, very ill and we didn’t know if he was going to make it out of the hospital or not, but he had this internal drive in him — that he was going to do everything he could to get better,” she said. “I think if we would have asked him to stand on his head, I know he would have done it.

“We had him lying on his belly,” she continued. “We had him doing so many things and he got better.”

She remembers the day he left the hospital.